‘Confidence of a different level’: Chopra names Indian skipper who ‘taught us a new way of captaincy’

When there is talk about the greatest Indian captains of all time, the names of Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli are sure to come around. They have helped revolutionise Indian cricket while taking the team to new heights. However, the contribution of Dhoni as a leader has always been talked about by modern cricket fans. He is the only skipper in world cricket to have won all ICC tournaments- 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy.

Dhoni has always been recognised as an elite leader who has immaculate game reading skills while possessing incredible finishing ability with the bat. Former India batsman and commentator Aakash Chopra has also lavished praise on the former skipper and said that Dhoni taught everyone a new way of captaincy.

"MS Dhoni taught us a new way of captaincy. Sourav used to find players but he [Dhoni] groomed them. You give him a player and he had the ability to groom them. He created an environment where he could get the best out of every player that was there," Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

"He understands what a player can and can't do. Deepak Chahar gave me an example on how he prepared him for death bowling. That makes him an amazing captain, if a captain has that then he allows you the wings and gives you the sky to fly."

Chopra went on to explain why he regards Dhoni so highly.

"Secondly, his reading of the game, absolutely poker-faced. You don't want your captain to lose his composure and show his emotions to you. Very rarely did you see MS Dhoni losing his cool."

"Thirdly, what I found special about him was his leadership from behind. It is a different way of leading. He used to invest faith and then sit behind, that if everything goes wrong he will manage. That's the confidence of a different level."