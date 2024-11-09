Barpeta [India], : Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwari has praised Bihar's fighting comeback in the match against Assam in the ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy. The BCA president lavished praises on the team after Bihar defeated Assam in their first match. Cooch Behar Trophy: BCA president Tiwari lauds Bihar's thrilling 43-run win over Assam

Bihar registered a thrilling 43-run victory over Assam in the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 at the Barpeta DSA Ground here. Despite a poor start with the bat in the first innings, Bihar bounced back in style, with a remarkable performance from Prithvi Raj in the second innings.

Tiwari said he is confident of Bihar maintaining the momentum in the Cooch Behar Trophy after winning the first match against Assam.

"This victory showed the resilience and fighting spirit of our young cricketers. After a tough first innings, they showed immense character, especially Prithvi Raj, whose remarkable 156 was the backbone of our second innings. Our bowlers also stepped up when it mattered most, with Satyam Kumar leading the charge," he said, according to a release.

"This win not only boosts the morale of the team but also highlights the growing strength of Bihar cricket. We look forward to building on this success as we move forward in the tournament, and I am confident our players will continue to rise to the occasion," he added.

Bihar won the toss and elected to bat first, but their batting innings faltered, as they were bowled out for just 70 runs. In response, Assam's batting proved more resilient, as they managed to score 128, taking a crucial 58-run lead.

However, the star of the match was Prithvi Raj, who single-handedly propelled Bihar's second innings to a solid total of 265 runs, remaining unbeaten on 156 runs. His monumental knock anchored the team's innings, while an important 61-run partnership between Prithvi Raj and Suman Kumar for the 9th wicket helped Bihar extend their lead.

In response to the 208-run target set by Bihar, Assam's chase began poorly. Assam lost five early wickets, and by the time they reached 70, the game was already slipping away from them. Assam's batting crumbled under pressure, and they were eventually bowled out for 164, handing Bihar a hard-fought victory.

For Bihar, the bowling performance was nothing short of extraordinary. Satyam Kumar picked up five wickets, while Aditya Raj and Suman Kumar contributed with three and two wickets, respectively, securing Bihar's win. Bihar's next match is scheduled for November 13 against Kerala in Trivandrum.

