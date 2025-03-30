'Crazy, never seen a situation like...': AB de Villiers minces no words, calls out RCB's schedule in IPL 2025

Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has gotten off to a rollicking start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The franchise has set the ball rolling for the 18th season of the cash-rich league by winning two away fixtures against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Former RCB star AB de Villiers has now talked about the "crazy" schedule that the uber-popular franchise has to go through. AB de Villiers talked about the crazy" schedule that RCB has to go through in IPL 2025. (PTI)

RCB has consistently performed well in the opening two fixtures, beating arch-rivals KKR and CSK on their home turf. The team will now travel to Bengaluru for its first home fixture against Gujarat Titans. However, after the match against Shubman Gill and co, RCB will be on the road again to take on five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians.

RCB is currently at the top of the points table after winning their opening two matches. The franchise will next take on Gujarat on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

“The start of a campaign is never easy, but they did it absolutely spot on. Look at that ‘away, away, now they go home. Then they are away again, home, away, home, away, it’s crazy. I’ve never seen a situation like this, and it is challenging, but it can be one of your strengths,” de Villiers said on his podcast.

“It can keep the squad together, especially when you find a bit of momentum to jump around like that… you often find yourself travelling together. If you have four home games in a row, you sort of lose feel for the players….Guys do different things, they go to restaurants at night and you sort of lose that touch and the connection between the squad,” he added.

'Road gets easier for RCB'

AB de Villiers also believes that RCB's road to success has become easier now that they have defeated tough opponents like KKR and CSK.

RCB defeated defending champions KKR by seven wickets and outclassed five-time winners CSK by 50 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

“The defending champions, KKR… to beat them away from home at the start of the campaign, and also CSK whose record at Chepauk, is absolutely incredible. From here, the road actually gets easier for RCB as we look at the points table," he said.

"RCB is right on top; the only team with two wins and a fantastic bet run rate," he added.