Cricket Australia announce appointment of Greg Rowell as director

The Board of Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced the appointment of incoming director, Greg Rowell, which will be effective from June 10.

Greg's appointment has been unanimously endorsed by the State and Territory Cricket Associations' Chairs and the CA Board and Nominations Committee. A former first-class cricketer for New South Wales, Queensland, and Tasmania, Rowell made 46 appearances from 1989-1999, taking 147 wickets.

A tall right-arm pace bowler, Rowell was a member of Australia 'A' one-day team that famously played against Australia in a World Series final in 1994-95. Rowell represented Queensland for eight years, including playing in the 1997-98 Mercantile Mutual Cup championship team.

"I am honoured to be elected to the Cricket Australia Board and look forward to serving the cricket community in my role. Cricket is incredibly important to me, and I understand the revered position and influence it has in Australian society. It's more important than ever that the future of cricket is protected, and I look forward to working with my fellow Board members on how we can continue to grow the women's game and reinvest into grassroots cricket," Rowell said in an official release.

Following his first-class career, Rowell won the Peter Burge Medal as the best and fairest first grade player in Brisbane in 2002-03 before retiring from Premier Cricket with the Western Suburbs District Cricket Club after it claimed the 2004-05 premiership. Since then, Rowell has been a loyal servant of Western Suburbs, serving on the committee since 2002, including more than seven years as President.

Within the wider sporting community, Rowell founded multi-sports manager, Chelmer Sports Inc, as well as serving as a Director of the Queensland Cricketers' Club.

A lawyer by trade with both a Bachelor of Public Administration at the University of Canberra and a Bachelor of Law (Hons) at the University of Queensland, Rowell is a director and founder of commercial law firm RowelLegal Pty Ltd.

Chair of the CA Nominations Committee, John Harnden AM said: "We are very fortunate to have someone with Greg's experience across elite and community cricket join the Cricket Australia Board. Joining as the director nominated through Queensland Cricket, Greg's understanding of community sport and developing local infrastructure will provide the CA Board with crucial experience as we continue to improve our commitment to reinvesting into the grassroots of our game."

