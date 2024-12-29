Melbourne [Australia], : Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley on Sunday gave credit to the Aussie cricket selectors for adding youngster Sam Konstas to their Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad against India. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley gives credit to selectors for adding Sam Konstas to BGT squad

The 19-year-old Konstas was called into the squad in place of Nathan McSweeney and had an uphill task to open for Australia in front of a sell-out crowd against a proven Indian pace attack.

Konstas was entertaining throughout his stay on the crease and became a popular face among Australian fans. He made the headlines with a sublime ramp shot off Bumrah, declaring his intent to be aggressive even against the brand-new red ball.

Speaking at a press conference in Melbourne, Hockley said that Konstas is a very special talent. The Cricket Australian CEO added that the best moment for him of Konstas was his knock for the Prime Minister's XI in the two-day game.

"Yeah, I mean it's a name that we've heard over the last three or four years and being very, obviously a very special talent, I think part of the U19 World Cup winning squad. So, you know, I think the selectors deserve a great deal of credit. I thought that, you know, there's obviously calls to whether he puts in a bit early, but for me the clinching moment was the PM's 11, that knock in the PM's 11 game," Hockley said.

Earlier on Day 1 at the Melbourne Test, Konstas sent the Australian fans into a frenzy by executing his aggressive shots, oozing with confidence, which lifted the Australian team to a dominant position.

Featuring for the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day game against the touring Indians after the Perth Test, Konstas attracted the spotlight with a century against the visiting side.

In his 11 first-class matches Konstas has scored 718 runs at an average of 42.2, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Konstas played a vital role in Australia's ICC U19 World Cup 2024 triumph, scoring 191 runs in seven innings at an average of 27.28, including a century. He also featured in a two-match series between Australia A and India A ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring 92 runs in four innings, highlighted by a match-winning 73*. In the warm-up pink-ball game against India, he stamped his authority with a classy 107 off 97 balls against a formidable Indian attack.

In the ongoing Sheffield Shield season, Konstas is the fifth-highest run-getter with 471 runs in five matches at an average of 58.87, including two centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 152.

