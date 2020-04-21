e-paper
Home / Cricket / Cricket Australia chief hints at five-Test series against India

Cricket Australia chief hints at five-Test series against India

Terming their relationship with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as 'strong', Roberts said a five-Test series is a possibility but not a certainty at this stage.

cricket Updated: Apr 21, 2020 14:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Brisbane
File image of Virat Kohli, Tim Paine
File image of Virat Kohli, Tim Paine(Twitter)
         

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts has expressed the board’s desire to host a five-Test series against India later this year. India’s tour of Australia currently consists of four Tests and three ODIs, however, Roberts has hinted that there could be an additional Test in the series when Virat Kohli and company reach their shores in November.

Terming their relationship with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as ‘strong’, Roberts said a five-Test series is a possibility but not a certainty at this stage.

“There’s no certainty about that (five-Test series) for the coming season, but what I can say is that the relationship between the BCCI and Cricket Australia is really strong,” Roberts told reporters on a video call.

ALSO READ: The bouncer barrage: Ishant Sharma reveals chat with MS Dhoni during 2014 Lord’s Test

“We’ve discussed a shared desire to evolve to five-Test series between Australia and India in the future.

“It’s something we’ve both committed to in principle in the future, the big question is whether or not we can bring that in before the next future tours cycle in 2023.

“We don’t know what prospect there is of that next season, but certainly with a changing landscape...we won’t rule out a possibility of that until we get closer to the time,” he added.

Roberts also revealed the board is looking at the prospect of hosting all the matches at a single venue in their bid to keep the players and staff safe amid coronavirus pandemic.

“We won’t rule anything out in terms of the Indian series. Along with the BCCI and Indian players, we want to stage a series that inspires the cricket world, whether or not there are people in the stands,” Roberts said.

“We need to face into all possibilities. Fortunately, we have a little bit of time to work out the scenarios,” he added.

The cancellation of the Test series against India could cost Cricket Australia potentially up to $300 million in lost TV revenue.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

