Cricket Australia dismiss Darren Lehmann reports before holding crisis talks

Cricket Australia said it is not paying attention to speculation over Darren Lehmann’s future amid reports the Australia head coach is set to resign following the ball-tampering scandal.

Australian cricket is reeling after star batsman Steve Smith admitted the leadership group was behind the ball-tampering controversy during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Smith conceded Australia’s leadership group instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball – the under-fire opener was caught on camera rubbing the ball with yellow tape on day three on Saturday.

Already stripped of the captaincy for the remainder of the third Test – which Australia lost by 322 runs – Smith will miss the final match in Johannesburg following an ICC sanction, while the CA continues to investigate.

But Lehmann is reportedly set to become the first casualty of the crisis which has engulfed the sport, with widespread speculation regarding the 48-year-old’s imminent resignation.

Contacted by Omnisport on Tuesday, Cricket Australia dismissed the reports and said it was awaiting the outcome of its investigation after CEO James Sutherland travelled to South Africa.

Lehmann is contracted until 2019, though the former Australia batsman has already outlined his plans not to continue beyond next year.

He was named coach in 2013, replacing Mickey Arthur before the Ashes series in England.