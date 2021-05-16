'If anyone has new information regarding ball-tampering incident, come forward': CA reacts after Bancroft's revelation

The debate over the 2018 ball-tampering incident has reignited once again after one of the perpetrators of the scandal - Cameron Bancroft - hinted that Australian bowlers may have known about the plot. Bancroft, who had received a six-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket, was asked in a recent interview if the bowlers knew what was going on.

In his response to the Guardian, the Australian batsman said that he is responsible for his own actions, but added that there probably was an "awareness" about it.

“Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory," he said.

"I guess one thing I learnt through the journey and being responsible is that’s where the buck stops [with Bancroft himself]. Had I had better awareness I would have made a much better decision," he added.

When asked again in clear terms, "So some of the bowlers did know?", Bancroft, as per the report, hesitantly replied: “Uh … yeah, look, I think, yeah, I think it’s pretty probably self-explanatory.”

Now, Cricket Australia has responded after Bancroft's explosive interview and they said that if anyone has more information about the ball-tampering plot, they should come forward and present the evidence to the board.

"CA has maintained all along that if anyone is in possession of new information in regards to the Cape Town Test of 2018 they should come forward and present it," a statement from Cricket Australia said.

"The investigation conducted at the time was detailed and comprehensive. Since then, no one has presented new information to CA that casts doubt on the investigation’s findings," the CA statement further added.

Apart from Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner were also handed 12-months ban for their roles in the ball-tampering incident.

