'Legendary': Dale Steyn recalls Sreesanth's slog six off South Africa pacer Andre Nel in 2006 Test

The 2006 Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg is remembered for a lot of reasons. India were entering the Test series against a strong Proteas side and were deemed to be the second-best on the tour with the hosts expected to make the best of the conditions.

But the Rahul Dravid-led Indian team wreaked havoc with the ball in the first Test of the first innings, as South Africa were bundled out for 84 in response to visitors' 249.

The star of the bowling attack was pacer S Sreesanth who picked 5 wickets and gave 40 runs in the innings. But Sreesanth's most memorable moment in the match came in the 2nd innings with the bat.

He was batting alongside VRV Singh as the duo were looking to extend India's lead past 400-run mark. With just one wicket in hand, South Africa pacers were getting frustrated, and Andre Nel let go off some frustration on Sreesanth.

Nel mouthed a few words to Sreesanth after bowling him a scorching delivery. But Sreesanth, who was known to not back down from challenges, stepped up on the next delivery and slogged it straight for the maximum. He then waved his bat in the middle of the crease in front of Nel, who could do nothing but just watch on.





Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn recalled the moment and described it as "legendary".

ESPNCricinfo, on Twitter, wrote: "Name a batter and a shot of their that gives you chills every time."

In response to the tweet, Steyn wrote: "Sreesanth and his slog off Andre Nel for 6 with the swinging bat celebration. Legendary."