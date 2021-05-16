'Players who Babar wanted to pick were not selected': Shoaib Malik slams PCB over selection criteria

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over their selection policies and hinted that the players are selected on the basis of their contacts and not on their skills. Malik, who retired from ODI cricket after the 2019 World Cup, made his last international appearance in a T20 series against England in September last year.

Also read: 'Can do outstanding things': Hanuma Vihari on India's chances in WTC final against New Zealand

"We have a system of liking and disliking in our cricket, which is something that is present in the rest of the world as well but seems to be a bit more in our culture. The day things change in our cricket system where more importance is given to skills rather than who a person knows, only then will things improve," Malik was quoted as saying by veteran Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq in a series of tweets.

Shoaib Malik "We have a system of liking and disliking in our cricket, which is something that is present in the rest of the world as well, but seems to be a bit more in our culture" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 15, 2021

Shoaib Malik "The day things change in our cricket system where more importance is given to skills rather than who a person knows, only then will things improve" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 15, 2021





"In the recent squad there were many players who Babar wanted to pick, but they weren't selected. Everyone has their opinions but the final decision on selection should be that of the captain because it's he who will fight it out on the ground he with his team", he had added.

Shoaib Malik "In the recent squad there were many players who Babar wanted to pick, but they weren't selected. Everyone has their opinions but the final decision on selection should be that of the captain because it's he who will fight it out on the ground with his team" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 15, 2021





"Whatever is in my fate is in the hands of the Almighty and not in any person's control. I will have no regrets if I am not asked to play again, but I would have felt more regret if I had not spoken up on behalf of my fellow cricketers," Malik further said.

Shoaib Malik "Whatever is in my fate is in the hands of the Almighty and not in any person's control. I will have no regrets if I am not asked to play again, but I would have felt more regret if I had not spoken up on behalf of my fellow cricketers" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 15, 2021





"I'm not against Misbah, he was an excellent cricketer and a good human and I respect him a lot. But I feel Misbah needed more time and he should have been asked to coach at the domestic level and then maybe brought in as Pakistan coach.

Shoaib Malik "I played under many captains who would make their own bold decisions, these were guys like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq & Shahid Afridi. To be a captain & just please others will not work - they will never be happy & you won't last as captain" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 15, 2021





"I played under many captains who would make their own bold decisions, these were guys like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq & Shahid Afridi. To be a captain & just please others will not work - they will never be happy & you won't last as captain," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON