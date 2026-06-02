Cricket Australia's bold BBL shake-up could end Stars-Renegades rivalry with blockbuster Melbourne merger on cards

The Cricket Australia could be on the verge of a major shake-up, with reports suggesting plans are underway to merge Big Bash League rivals Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades into a single Victorian franchise. If approved, the move would mark one of the most significant structural changes in the competition's history.

Melbourne Stars and Renegades set to become one as Cricket Australia eyes major BBL overhaul.(X Image)

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According to SEN Cricket, staff at Cricket Victoria were informed on Tuesday about a proposal to combine the two Melbourne-based teams into a 'super' franchise. The reported merger forms part of a broader review of the BBL and could reshape the league's landscape by bringing together two clubs that have been fierce rivals since the tournament's inception. The proposal is yet to be formally implemented, but it has already sparked discussion across Australian cricket.

Under the reported proposal, the merged side would not be allowed to use "Victoria" in its name because of Cricket Australia's BBL naming regulations. Melbourne is expected to remain part of the franchise's identity, while officials are still working through options for the second half of the name. The team is also expected to adopt navy blue as its primary colour, marking a fresh look for what would become Melbourne's sole BBL representative.

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{{^usCountry}} Former Melbourne Renegades general manager James Rosengarten is tipped to assume a leading role in the new setup, with reports indicating he is set to be appointed general manager of the proposed merged Melbourne franchise. CA making bold moves {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former Melbourne Renegades general manager James Rosengarten is tipped to assume a leading role in the new setup, with reports indicating he is set to be appointed general manager of the proposed merged Melbourne franchise. CA making bold moves {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cricket Victoria has also agreed to sell its second BBL licence entirely, although the timeline for the sale process remains largely dependent on Cricket Australia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cricket Victoria has also agreed to sell its second BBL licence entirely, although the timeline for the sale process remains largely dependent on Cricket Australia. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sources suggest the intention is to complete the sale as soon as possible, though uncertainty remains over contingency plans if the process does not go through. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources suggest the intention is to complete the sale as soon as possible, though uncertainty remains over contingency plans if the process does not go through. {{/usCountry}}

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Although details are still being worked out regarding uncontracted players at both franchises, it is anticipated that around 10 contracted players from each side will form the core of the new Melbourne team, according to a report.

Despite staff being informed earlier in the day, players were reportedly not notified by Tuesday evening (AEST), leaving several of them surprised and frustrated when they learned of the developments through other channels.

The restructuring also raises questions over the future use of venues such as Marvel Stadium, GMHBA Stadium and the Junction Oval. A key meeting is scheduled in Melbourne on June 15 to further discuss Cricket Australia's broader privatisation plans.

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