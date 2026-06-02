Kumble springs selection surprise, picks Gurnoor Brar ahead of another GT pacer for Afghanistan Test: ‘There’s a reason'

India's players have little time to dwell on the IPL as attention now shifts to the red-ball format, with a one-off Test against Afghanistan beginning on June 6. The match marks an important step in India's preparations as they look to address concerns that surfaced during their last home Test series defeat to South Africa. That loss exposed several areas that still need attention, particularly after the retirements of a number of senior players who formed the backbone of the side for years. The selectors have already signalled a willingness to make tough decisions, removing Rishabh Pant from the vice-captaincy and handing the role to KL Rahul. With key positions still up for grabs, the Test offers players a chance to stake their claim. Gurnoor got his maiden India call-up for the Afghanistan Test. (PTI)

Legendary spinner Anil Kumble believes India should field two specialist spinners in the one-off Test, backing Kuldeep Yadav as an automatic selection while also making a strong case for Harsh Dubey. Kumble's preferred XI also includes all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, though he questioned whether the team management would make full use of his bowling, as they didn't in the past.

"Two spinners for sure. One of them, Harsh Dubey, and then Kuldeep. Kuldeep is there. So you need to pick Kuldeep ahead of anyone else. So you pick Kuldeep and Harsh Dubey as the two spinners. I feel Nitish Kumar Reddy will play. The problem has been that he has been the fourth bowler, and the captain doesn't look at him at all," the former India spinner said on Jio Star.

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Kumble also stressed the importance of using Nitish as a genuine all-rounder rather than viewing him solely as a batter. The former India captain went on to back uncapped pacer Gurnoor Brar for a debut, arguing that a player's selection should be rewarded with an opportunity in the XI, even if it means leaving out Prasidh Krishna.

"If he is the third bowler, hopefully, he will get a bit of a bowl as well. That's something you need to look at. It can't just be about his batting. He is an all-rounder. So look at him as a bowler too. If Gurnoor has been picked, there is a reason. Play him. If it means Prasidh misses out, he misses out, unfortunately. He gets a break, and Siraj plays," he added.

Sundar over Jurel as a batter! Kumble's proposed XI also featured Washington Sundar, whom he backed ahead of Dhruv Jurel for the all-round value he brings to the side.

"Washington is also there. I have sort of picked Washington ahead of probably Dhruv Jurel, if that's a possibility. I have looked at him as a batter. If you want him to bat at No. 3, then he should be good enough to bat at No. 6 as a batter," he observed.