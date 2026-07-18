‘Cricket has lost one of its greats': Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead tributes after Sir Garfield Sobers dies aged 89

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar led the way as the cricket fraternity took to social media to pay tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers. The cricket legend died on Saturday (July 18), at the age of 89. Sobers was a former Barbadian cricketer who played for the West Indies between 1954 and 1974. He is considered among the greatest cricketers of all time. Many fans also regard him as cricket's greatest ever all-rounder.

Sachin Tendulkar recalled his memories with Sir Garfield Sobers. (X)

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Kohli took to X to write an emotional note. "Cricket has lost one of its greatest. Rest in peace, Sir Garfield Sobers. Your legacy will inspire generations", he wrote.

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‘It’s incredibly tough to process that Sir Garry is gone’: Sachin Tendulkar

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Sachin had a heartwarming tribute, recalling a special memory. "It’s incredibly tough to process that Sir Garry is gone. I’ve been looking back at the memories we shared over the years, from him handing me the Player of the Tournament trophy at the 2003 World Cup, to his warm words when he felicitated me for the century milestone. He was always so exceptionally gracious", he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Sachin had a heartwarming tribute, recalling a special memory. "It’s incredibly tough to process that Sir Garry is gone. I’ve been looking back at the memories we shared over the years, from him handing me the Player of the Tournament trophy at the 2003 World Cup, to his warm words when he felicitated me for the century milestone. He was always so exceptionally gracious", he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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"My mind keeps going back to when we caught up in London a few years ago. We were just sitting and chatting about the game, and it hits me so hard right now that it was the last time we’d ever meet.

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"He truly was the ‘One and Only’. Going to miss him immensely. Rest in peace, Sir Garry", he added.

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev also paid tribute to Sobers. Speaking to PTI, Dev said, "Anyone who knows about cricket has to know about him, he is one of the finest cricketer ever to be born in this World. The way he played his cricket, people like me got inspired, yes it is a sad day, he is no more, but he has given us so much cricket and his talent and his ability which we can follow through our lives."

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Even former India cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin paid his condolences to Sobers' family.

"Cricket has lost one of its greatest ever icons", he wrote.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game. His unmatched brilliance as an all-rounder, remarkable sportsmanship, and enduring legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers around the world.

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"My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and the global cricket fraternity.

“Rest in peace Gary Sobers. Your legacy will live on forever.”

Sobers was left-handed as both batter and bowler. His versatility allowed him to bowl a variety of left-arm deliveries, from spin to fast-medium. He was also dominant as a fielder, usually near the wicket. He was good as an outfielder.