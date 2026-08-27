India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his solidarity with the people affected in the Nepal landslides and floods that have left hundreds dead and thousands missing. Tibet is also affected as the landslides occurred on the Tibet-Nepal border but it appears Nepal is worse off. Anyway, on Thursday, Tendulkar, a megastar in the region, wrote on X and expressed his sadness at the catastrophic event and offered his prayers.

Sachin Tendulkar has offered his prayers for the affected. (PTI)

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“There is perhaps no greater uncertainty than not knowing whether someone you love is safe. My heart goes out to all the families affected by the devastating floods in Nepal, especially those still waiting for news. Praying for their loved ones and for the rescue teams working tirelessly to reach them,” Tendulkar wrote.

Nepal is a popular destination for tourists from all over the world, thanks to the towering Himalayas. It’s a major centre of mountaineering. Many people are missing since the floods, and their family members are desperate for information.

Deep Dive What caused the flash floods in Nepal and Tibet? The flash floods were triggered by a massive glacial collapse, which led to an ice-rock landslide blocking a river near the Nepal-China border. What efforts are being made to rescue those affected by the floods? Nepal's security forces are leading rescue efforts using helicopters and ground teams to reach stranded individuals, while relief teams are providing medical care, temporary shelter, food, and drinking water. How many people have been reported missing after the Nepal floods? As of the latest reports, nearly 1,400 people are still missing due to the devastating floods, which have affected both locals and tourists.

Also Read: Nepal is a popular destination for tourists from all over the world, thanks to the towering Himalayas.

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{{^usCountry}} The BBC has brought to light several such cases. “Ramesh Sharma, 65, and Neelam Sharma, 64, two US citizens of Indian descent, were travelling to Mount Kailash on a pilgrimage when the disaster struck. Their daughter, Radhika Sharma, has not heard from them since the floods. Radhika has spoken with the US Embassy in Beijing, who told her they are trying to locate US citizens in Tibet. She also tried to reach the US Embassy in Nepal to no avail,” it reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BBC has brought to light several such cases. “Ramesh Sharma, 65, and Neelam Sharma, 64, two US citizens of Indian descent, were travelling to Mount Kailash on a pilgrimage when the disaster struck. Their daughter, Radhika Sharma, has not heard from them since the floods. Radhika has spoken with the US Embassy in Beijing, who told her they are trying to locate US citizens in Tibet. She also tried to reach the US Embassy in Nepal to no avail,” it reported. {{/usCountry}}

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"They're very religious. So this is something that was very important to them. The last we know is they were at the border... about an hour before the floods. And we are hoping that they made it to the Tibet side. No one has any answers. We're just trying to piece together the story ourselves, to be honest,” Radhika told the BBC.

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Tendulkar is known for his posts beyond the realm of cricket. During the recent students’ protest in India, he called for calmness. "My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, ‘Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts. As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy," a part of Tendulkar’s note on X read.