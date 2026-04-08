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Cricket match takes horror turn after umpire stabbed to death over heated run-out call

A 21-year-old cricket umpire was fatally stabbed in Visakhapatnam after a dispute over a run-out decision escalated.

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 05:33 pm IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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A 21-year-old cricket umpire was killed after being stabbed during a dispute linked to a run-out decision in a local tournament in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday night.

Dola Ajith Babu was stabbed after a run-out dispute.(X images)

Dola Ajith Babu was officiating the match alongside Budumuri Chiranjeevi when players clashed over a run-out call. Police said the two umpires initially managed to calm the situation on the field, but the matter escalated again after the match and turned fatal.

According to Circle Inspector Malleswara Rao, the confrontation did not end with the on-field argument. “Ajith Babu and Chiranjeevi intervened and settled the issue on the field,” Rao said. “However, one of the spectators, Kishore, became angry and started abusing the umpires and players.”

Spectator allegedly called the umpires to ‘settle the matter’

Police identified the accused as Kanta Kishore, 26. Authorities said he was a spectator at the match and not one of the players directly involved in the disputed decision. After the game, Kishore allegedly called the umpires to another spot to “settle the matter”. When Ajith Babu, Chiranjeevi and others reached there, another quarrel broke out.

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Ajith Babu was first taken to VIMS Hospital and then shifted to Apollo Hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite emergency treatment. Police registered a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a complaint was filed by Ajith Babu’s father, Dola Appala Raju. Kishore remains absconding, and police have launched a search to trace him.

The incident has once again raised concerns around security arrangements at local cricket tournaments in Andhra Pradesh, where large crowds often gather. Authorities have urged organisers to strengthen security and ensure proper medical facilities are available at venues to prevent similar incidents.

 
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