Cricket South Africa appoint Mandla Mashimbyi as women's team head coach

ANI |
Nov 29, 2024 10:15 PM IST

Mandla Mashimbyi has been announced as the South Africa women's team's new full-time head coach, bringing an end to the vacuum created after the end of Hilton Moreeng's 11-year stint in May this year.

Mandla Mashimbyi has been announced as the South Africa women's team's new full-time head coach, bringing an end to the vacuum created after the end of Hilton Moreeng's 11-year stint in May this year.

Cricket South Africa appoint Mandla Mashimbyi as women's team head coach
Cricket South Africa appoint Mandla Mashimbyi as women's team head coach

Cricket South Africa released a statement to announce the appointment of Mashimbyi, which read, "Cricket South Africa has appointed Mandla Mashimbyi as the new Head Coach of the Proteas Women's Team."

Mashimbyi's first assignment in the new stint will begin on December 4 with a three-match home ODI series against England. The ODI series will be followed by a one-off Test in Bloemfontein from December 15-18. As of now, England have a 2-0 lead in the ongoing T20I leg of the series.

Mashimbyi holds a decade of coaching experience at domestic and international levels. He has a track record of success, including multiple championship wins with the Momentum Multiply Titans.

He has also served as a bowling coach and assistant with the Proteas Men's Team. In his most recent stints, he served as the fast bowling coach for SA20 franchise Paarl Royals.

"It is with a profound sense of honour and humility that I accept the appointment as the Proteas Women's Coach. I am fully cognizant of the significant responsibilities and expectations associated with this esteemed position," Mashimbyi said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I am profoundly grateful for the exceptional opportunity bestowed upon me by Titans Cricket throughout my tenure as a coach. Their unwavering support and unwavering backing over the past eleven years have been instrumental in my professional growth and development," he added.

The former fast bowler played 48 first-class games, 49 List A games and one T20 in a South Africa domestic career during his career, which spanned from 2003-10.

"At this juncture, I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity to contribute my expertise and knowledge to the Proteas Women continued success and to elevate their standing as a formidable force in world cricket," he remarked.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

