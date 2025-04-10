Menu Explore
Cricket to have six teams at 2028 Olympics, 90-player quota given on Games return

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 10, 2025 05:17 PM IST

Cricket is among the five new sports to be introduced at the upcoming Olympics.

In what is huge news for fans, cricket at the 2028 LA Olympics will feature six teams each in the men’s and women’s tournaments. It was announced on Wednesday and it will be played in T20I format. Each team will also be allowed to have a 15-member squad with the IOC providing cricket with a total of 90 athlete quotas, for each gender.

Cricket will makes its return at the 2028 Olympics.
Cricket will makes its return at the 2028 Olympics.

Cricket is among the five new sports to be introduced at the upcoming Olympics. The other sports are baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash. The cricket venues haven’t been confirmed yet, and the schedule will be announced on a date close to the official Games.

Also Read: 'Cricket can make you cry. Look at Prithvi Shaw': Yashasvi Jaiswal sent 'open message' after poor run in IPL 2025

When was cricket last played at the Olympics?

Cricket was played at the 1900 Summer Olympics, and it was a men’s event, which saw only two competitors as Great Britain defeated France. It was originally set to be held at the inaugural 1896 Olympics in Athens, but was cancelled due to lack of entries.

In 1900, the French team mainly had English expatriates, and was officially considered a mixed team. Both sides played a two-day match of two innings with a 12-a side, and Great Britain clinched victory by 158 runs to win gold. If France had held out for five more minutes, the game would have been a draw.

Cricket was also set to be held at the 1904 Olympics, but was cancelled due to a lack of entries.

Speaking recently, Virat Kohli said, “I think it's a great thing. And to be the Olympic champions will be an absolutely magnificent feeling. First of its kind and I'm sure we'll be somewhere close to that medal. It’s a great opportunity for some of our guys.”

He also credited IPL for the inclusion of cricket at the Olympics. “I think that IPL has definitely played a massive role in that as well. It has brought cricket to a stage where it is part of the Olympics. It's a great opportunity for some of our guys. To be an Olympic champion would be a magnificent feeling, the first of its kind,” he added.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with GT vs RR Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
