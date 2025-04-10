'Cricket can make you cry. Look at Prithvi Shaw': Yashasvi Jaiswal sent 'open message' after poor run in IPL 2025

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali didn’t mince words as he delivered a stinging reality check to India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose recent dip in form has sparked concern. Drawing parallels with Prithvi Shaw’s derailed trajectory, Basit urged Jaiswal to rediscover his form before it’s too late. Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals after being dismissed during IPL 2025 (HT)

Jaiswal, once hailed as Indian cricket’s next big thing following a spectacular 2023, has seen his form spiral after returning from India’s 3-1 Test series defeat in Australia earlier this year. A solitary half-century – 67 against Sunrisers Hyderabad – is all he has to show in IPL 2025. The Rajasthan Royals opener, who was previously celebrated for his attacking flair and composure, now finds himself trapped in a web of inconsistency and scrutiny.

Basit didn’t hold back in his critique, accusing the youngster of losing his hunger for the game.

“His stomach has filled. Jaiswal isn't focusing on cricket. This is my open message: Cricket can make you cry a lot. Look at Prithvi Shaw. Love cricket and bring passion,” Basit said on his YouTube channel.

While Jaiswal searches for answers, India’s bench strength is flourishing. Punjab Kings’ Priyansh Arya stunned Chennai Super Kings with a record-breaking 39-ball century, showcasing the kind of fearless cricket India’s new generation is embracing. Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan, too, is turning heads — his latest 82 off 53 deliveries against Rajasthan Royals underlined his consistency, taking him to second in the Orange Cap race with 273 runs from five games.

Basit on Kohli, Rohit

The contrasting fortunes couldn’t be clearer: while Jaiswal is struggling to keep pace, a fresh wave of talent is seizing the spotlight. This has only reinforced Basit’s view that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s decision to step away from T20Is after India’s triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup win was a timely move.

“Rohit and Virat made the right decision to retire. I felt Virat shouldn't have retired, but it was the right decision. India has a lot of players,” Basit added.

While Rohit has struggled with form in the IPL so far, Kohli is still a force to reckon with in the shortest format. He has scored 164 runs in four matches at an impressive strike rate of 143.85, slamming two half-centuries.