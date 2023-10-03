Cricket World Cup 2023: A complete guide for travellers and fans in Mumbai

Borrowing its name from the Koli goddess Mumbadevi, considered to be the city’s patron deity and Aai (mother), Mumbai is India’s de facto financial and entertainment centre as well as the most populous city. A peninsula of seven connected islands now joined by bridges to the mainland, Mumbai can fox a traveller with an overload of sensory experiences. Just so that you do not get lost in the city’s lanes and crowd, here’s a quick tips to must-see/eat/do/shop in Mumbai. A general view of the iconic Wankhede Stadium.(Getty)

Match Fixtures:

October 21: England vs South Africa, 2 pm



October 24: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2 pm



November 2: India vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm



November 7: Australia vs Afghanistan, 2 pm



November 15: Semi-final 1, 2 pm

Stadium: Wankhede Stadium. Capacity: 33,000

Know the Stadium: Built in 1974, the stadium was named after the Mumbai Cricket Association's president Barrister Sheshrao Krishnarao Wankhede. The first cricket match in Wankhede Stadium was played between India and West Indies on January 23-28, 1975. The stadium has seven different stands - Sunil Gavaskar Stand, North Stand, Vijay Merchant Stand, Sachin Tendulkar Stand, MCA Pavilion, Divecha Pavilion, and Garware Pavilion.

Average Temperature: In October, high of 32-36 and low of 25-26 degree Celsius. Usually, no rain. In November, high of 35-37 and low of 23-25 degree Celsius.

How to reach the stadium: Distance from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Airport (T2) is 26 kms. Nearest railway head: Churchgate Railway station (0.32 kms)

What to see: Gateway of India, Haji Ali Dargah. Marine Drive, Elephanta & Ellora Caves, Mumbai Film City. Mahalaxmi Dhobi Ghat. Sailing near the Gateway of India, Prithvi Theatre. Kala Ghoda Arts Precincts. There are several walking tours offered by various organisations - Raconteur Walks, Khaki Tours, Magical Mumbai Tours, Art Deco Mumbai.

You can do day-trip to Alibaug, Khandala, Elephant Caves, Karjat or a day’s outing at Della Adventure Park, Lonavala or Sandhan Valley for trekking and rappelling in Igatpuri.

What to eat: The Table. The Bombay Canteen. Shree Thaker Bhojanalay. Britannia & Co. Wasabi by Morimoto. Bastian. O Pedro. Cafe Madras. Hakkasan. Street food in Girgaum Chowpatty, Anand Stall, Khau Gali, Crawford Market, CST, Dadar, Mohammad Ali Road, Zaveri Bazaar Street. Do not miss vada pad in Ashok Vada Pad.

Shopping: Crawford Market. Sassoon Docks in Colaba. Zaveri Bazaar. Dadar Flower Market. Chor Bazaar. High Street Phoenix and Palladium. Bandra Hill Road & Linking Road street markets. Lokhandwala street market. Oshiwara antique market.

Hotels near Wankhede Stadium: InterContinental Marine Drive (0,5 kms), Hotel Fortune (0.5 kms), Hotel Marine Plaza (0.8 kms), The Ambassador Marine Drive (0.8 kms), Taj Lands End (11 kms), Trident Nariman Point (1.4 kms), YWCA International Centre (1.6 kms), YMCA International House (3.7 kms), Grand Hotel Mumbai (1.6 kms), The Oberoi Mumbai (1.4 kms).

Transport: The Mumbai suburban railway system is the strength of Mumbai’s public transport system. There are three lines: Western, Central, and Harbour and about 6.99 million commuters use it everyday making it the highest passenger density of a railway system in the world. Hours of operation are from 4:15 a.m. until around 1 a.m. The minimum fare is ₹5 in Second Class, ₹50 in First Class, and ₹65 in Air-Conditioned Class. Tourist passes start from ₹75 in Second Class or ₹275 in First Class. The trains can be very crowded, be careful of your belongings. Avoid large luggage.

Mumbai’s Metro train is currently limited to one operational east-west line between Ghatkopar and Versova.

Black/yellow taxis, Ola, Uber as well as auto-rickshaws are easily available. Check fare - often the quoted fare by auto-rickshaws is bloated.

Remember:

Beware of pickpockets: There are countless pickpockets all around. Keep your wallet in the front pocket. Wear your backpack on the chest, not on your back.

Do not argue with a local over petty things.

Mumbai’s traffic is notorious, always keep extra time in hand.

Avoid trains during rush hours.

Do not ask for beef. Consumption of beef is strictly prohibited and punishable by law. Always stand behind the yellow line on the railway platform and follow the signages.

Be wary if your cab has additional passengers besides the driver – unless your cab is a shared one.

Don’t give out personal details or reveal very specific information about your travel plans. Stay alert