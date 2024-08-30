By Sam Tobin Cricket-Atkinson's maiden ton pushes England to 427 on day two v Sri Lanka

LONDON, - Gus Atkinson scored a superb maiden century as England posted 427 all out on day two of the second test at Lord's on Friday before Sri Lanka lost both openers to reach lunch on 32-2.

Atkinson, whose previous highest score in first-class cricket was 91 for Surrey, began with back-to-back boundaries, clipping Lahiru Kumara's first delivery to fine leg then driving the next through cover.

The 26-year-old was given out lbw from the third ball of an eventful opening over, but was reprieved on review as the ball was travelling down the leg side.

Atkinson moved to 99 with another classy cover drive for four and, unlike

Joe Root on day one

, needed just three balls to reach three figures with a straight drive to the fence.

England had resumed on 358-7 with Atkinson and Matthew Potts's swashbuckling partnership on Thursday evening having reached exactly 50.

Sri Lanka's bowling was poor and they leaked 35 runs off the first five overs before the introduction of Asitha Fernando, who had Potts caught behind by keeper Nishan Madushka.

Atkinson continued to score freely but fell trying to hit Fernando into the stands, brilliantly caught by Milan Rathnayake on the midwicket boundary for 118 off 115 balls.

Olly Stone was the last man out off Fernando as England added 69 to their overnight total.

Madushka ought to have been caught behind off Chris Woakes but an edge flew between keeper and slip, before he chopped a wide delivery on to his stumps.

Stone, playing in his first test since 2021, then removed Dimuth Karunaratne in identical fashion on the stroke of lunch to leave Sri Lanka in trouble, 395 behind.

England

won the first test

at Old Trafford last week by five wickets. Sri Lanka must win at Lord's to have a chance of winning the three-match series.

