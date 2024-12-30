Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-Cummins strikes twice and Starc gets Kohli to leave India 33-3

Reuters |
Dec 30, 2024 07:17 AM IST

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/:Cricket-Cummins strikes twice and Starc gets Kohli to leave India 33-3

By Ian Ransom

Cricket-Cummins strikes twice and Starc gets Kohli to leave India 33-3
Cricket-Cummins strikes twice and Starc gets Kohli to leave India 33-3

MELBOURNE, - Pat Cummins struck twice in an over and Mitchell Starc dismissed Virat Kohli cheaply to leave India reeling at 33 for three at lunch and needing 307 runs for victory on day five of the fourth test in Melbourne on Monday.

After Australia were bowled out for 234 early on, Cummins ended a watchful 25-run partnership by dismissing opposing skipper Rohit Sharma for nine when the out-of-form opener edged straight to Mitchell Marsh at gully.

Five balls later, Cummins had his second victim when KL Rahul edged to Usman Khawaja in the slips to be out for a duck, delighting home fans in a huge crowd of more than 50,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Number four Virat Kohli marched out to a mixture of boos and cheers from the rival supporters, four days on from his mid-pitch shoulder bump with Australia's 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas.

He was out for five trying to drive Starc, nicking to Khawaja in the slips to bring lunch a few balls early.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was 14 not out from 83 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah had earlier bowled Nathan Lyon for 41 to wrap up Australia's second innings as India's pace maestro finished with 5-57 and a total of nine wickets for the match.

Bumrah has now racked up five wickets or better in 13 innings in tests and has 30 wickets for the five-test series at an average of 12.83.

His pace comrade Mohammed Siraj finished with 3-70 in a strong comeback after going wicketless for 122 in the first innings.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On