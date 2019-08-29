Cricketers do not credit their coaches compared to other athletes: Sehwag

cricket

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Thursday said he always felt Olympics and Commonwealth Games were bigger than cricket, but athletes in the country do not get even 10-20 per cent of the facilities which cricketers usually enjoy. Sehwag made his comments during a book launch in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, claiming that unlike cricket, other sportsmen need their coaches right from the start till the end of their careers—which is not same for the cricketers who either lose contact or do not get to speak with their coaches once they enter international circuit.

“I always used to think Olympics and Commonwealth Games are bigger than cricket (events). I used to think that these athletes would have been looked after very well, that they would be getting good food, and nutrition along with physios and trainers,” the former Indian cricketer said during a discussion with Olympic shot putter OP Karhana and No 1 Indian para badminton player Sanjeev Kumar.

“But when I met and got to know them (other sportspersons), I realised that whatever facilities we (cricketers) are getting, these guys are not even getting 10 or 20 per cent of that. Despite that they are getting the medals. They deserve a lot more than what they get, because they are getting medals for India,” Sehwag said.

Sehwag claimed that unlike other athletes, cricketers do not tend to credit their coaches to the right amount, and instead, hog all the limelight themselves. “Coaches have a big role to play in the life of cricketers but we do not give them the right amount of credit, we tend to keep it to ourselves,” said Sehwag.

“We cricketers do not credit our coaches as much as other sportsmen do, may be because when you start playing for the country, the cricketers forget their coaches because they don’t get to meet and speak a lot but in other sports they need their coaches from the start till the end and the coaches also spend a lot of time,” he added.

