By Ian Ransom Cricket-Mitchells combine as Starc double-strike rocks India at the Gabba

MELBOURNE, - Mitchell Starc took two wickets in six balls with the help of Mitchell Marsh, and Josh Hazlewood removed Virat Kohli as India's reply to Australia's first innings 445 got off to a dreadful start on day three of the third test on Monday.

India limped to 22-3 at lunch in Brisbane, trailing the hosts by 423 runs.

Starc struck with the second ball of the innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal flicking a shot off his pads to be out for four, with Marsh jogging across from square leg to take an easy catch.

Big left-armer Starc then dismissed Shubman Gill for one as the number three drove at a full delivery to send a thick edge to Marsh, who leaped to his left in the gully to take a screamer of a catch.

Kohli lasted only 16 balls for his three runs, nibbling at a Hazlewood delivery to be caught behind.

Opener KL Rahul was 13 not out, having worn a painful blow on his wrist from Hazlewood's first ball of the morning.

Number five Rishabh Pant was unable to take strike, with a rain-shower bringing lunch a few minutes early.

Australia had earlier resumed on 405 for seven, losing their last three wickets for the addition of 40 runs.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey contributed a valuable 70 before becoming recalled paceman Akash Deep's first wicket of the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah finished with 6-76, adding Starc to his haul after the tailender made a useful 18, while Mohammed Siraj bowled Nathan Lyon for two to finish with 2-97.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.