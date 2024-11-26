Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-New Zealander Jacobs left shocked by Mumbai signing

Reuters |
Nov 26, 2024 12:38 PM IST

CRICKET-IPL/JACOBS:Cricket-New Zealander Jacobs left shocked by Mumbai signing

Nov 26 - Uncapped New Zealander Bevon Jacobs thought he was being pranked when he woke on Tuesday to a glut of messages congratulating him on being signed by Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians.

Cricket-New Zealander Jacobs left shocked by Mumbai signing
Cricket-New Zealander Jacobs left shocked by Mumbai signing

Five-times champions Mumbai bought the unheralded 21-year-old batter for 3 million Indian rupees at the IPL auction in Saudi Arabia, which was taking place in the early hours of Tuesday morning in New Zealand.

"It was obviously a bit of a shock. I woke up this morning with my phone going off the hook, so it was a pleasant surprise," said Jacobs, who has played List A and Twenty20 cricket for Auckland and Canterbury.

"I didn't really expect much but I'm grateful for this opportunity ... I went to bed because the auction was running until quite early in the morning and so I thought I better go to sleep because I've got training in the morning.

"I woke up at 5:30 to about a million different messages from family overseas that were able to watch it live. I thought they were pranking me to start off with," added Jacobs, who said he had made a last-minute decision to put his name forward for the auction.

In Mumbai, Jacobs will be joined by fellow Kiwis Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner, who are both experienced IPL players.

"I'll definitely be picking their brains as much as I can and trying to learn from some of the best in the world, so yeah it's really exciting," Jacobs said.

The 2025 IPL season runs from March 14 to May 25.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On