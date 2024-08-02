Croatia vs Spain Live Score: 1st T20I of Spain tour of Croatia, 2024 to start at 05:30 PM

Explore
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
New Delhi 30oC
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 2, 2024 4:39 PM IST
    Croatia vs Spain Live Score, 1st T20I of Spain tour of Croatia, 2024
    Croatia vs Spain Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Spain tour of Croatia, 2024. Match will start on 02 Aug 2024 at 05:30 PM
    Venue : Mladost Cricket Ground, Zagreb

    Croatia squad -
    Anthony Razmilic, Arpit Shukla, Saghar Manzoor, Vigneshwaran Rathinasamy, Alen Magdalenic, Aman Chaubey, Arun Sathian, Hariprasad Satheedevi, Jawahar Danikula, Sajid Khan, Petar Bosnjak, Rashid Hashmi, Sam Houghton, Aman Maheshwari, Kresimir Kekez, Sunil Kadyan, Vasu Pulibanti, Vedran Zanko
    Spain squad -
    Awais Ahmed, Christian Munoz Mills, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Daniel Long Martinez, Atif Mehmood, Hamza Saleem Dar, Lorne Burns, Shafat Ali Syed, Sheraz Iqbal, Yasir Ali, Alec Davidson Soler, Muhammad Ihsan, Adeel Raja, Atif Muhammad, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Sebastian Hughes Pinan    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 2, 2024 4:39 PM IST

    Croatia vs Spain Match Details
    1st T20I of Spain tour of Croatia, 2024 between Croatia and Spain to be held at Mladost Cricket Ground, Zagreb at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

