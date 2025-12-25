Crowds turned up for stars, will they stay for cricket?

Mumbai: One-day cricket is the least favoured of formats in international cricket nowadays. Only during the build-up to the ICC World Cup do the cricket boards take it seriously. This is not the year of the 50-over World Cup either. The next big event is the T20 World Cup in February 2026 and the India team for it was named just last week. Spectators during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Sikkim in Jaipur on Wednesday. (PTI)

Still in the midst of this all, it was a pleasant surprise to see that the biggest buzz in domestic cricket was created not by a T20 or a five-day game, but by a List-A 50-over game.

More so because the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, the premier domestic competition for T20 cricket, was played last week in front of a near empty stadium in the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje, on the outskirts of Pune.

But in a scarcely believable scenario, the opening games of the 50-overs Vijay Hazare tournament on Wednesday were buzzing like never before.

Fans thronged to Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium, to see Rohit Sharma in action. Delhi’s match starring Virat Kohli in Bengaluru was shifted to BCCI’s Center of Excellence after inspection of the readiness of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium but fans followed it closely online. The records, though, fell in the other games. However, the halo effect saw all performances being accorded solid coverage in every news outlet.

To be fair, it came as a pleasant surprise for all stakeholders. Such a response for an opening round domestic event fixture has not been seen for ages, at least not since Sachin Tendulkar’s time.

So, how did this happen?

It was the result of a combination of factors but the main thing to be noticed is that there is potential in domestic cricket when the right moves are made.

In asking the players to make themselves available for domestic cricket, BCCI’s intention was for them to stay match fit rather than get spectators to the stadiums. But it can work both ways and the turnout should get the decision makers in Indian cricket to start thinking about whether such interest can be sustained.

This time around, scheduling was key. The Indian team was not involved in any international cricket and that created a window for the availability of top players.

The BCCI’s diktat on eligibility for national team selection ensured that iconic players like Kohli and Rohit made time. The crowd response at Jaipur (free entry by RCA) ensured Rohit was not short on inspiration and played to the gallery. One thing led to another.

This really was a case of the stars aligning in more ways than one and it was a great advertisement for domestic cricket.

“It is a very good thing that everybody has played in the tournament because others can watch them, improve with them and learn from them. The main thing is when the bowlers and batters perform against the top internationals then they can be rated (as to how good they are). But most important is scheduling,” said former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, who has stayed attached to grassroot cricket and was at the Mumbai inter-school final at the Wankhede on Wednesday.

Former India pace bowler Karsan Ghavri agreed with Vengsarkar.

“Why did 20,000 people turn up (at Jaipur)? If Rohit or Kohli are not there then will they come? There won’t even be 500. If domestic cricket’s popularity has to be increased, the top players have to participate,” said

“It is a very encouraging step by the players and the BCCI. When they play, domestic cricket gets a boost,” the former Mumbai and Saurashtra coach added.

Seasoned cricket administrator Prof Ratnakar Shetty, who was BCCI’s first Chief Administrative Officer, has seen domestic cricket losing importance due to the packed international calendars of modern cricketers. They have the IPL also.

“Yesterday, people did turn up for their heroes so that factor is still there. There are people who can attract crowds even for domestic matches,” said Shetty.

But can this become a regular occurence? The veteran administrator called it a Catch-22 situation.

“In earlier days, all the (India) players would turn up for the state teams. I still remember a Wills Trophy match (One-day) was a full house at the Wankhede Stadium and was given as a benefit match to the late Eknath Solkar. These matches were used to generate income and it could be awarded to a cricketer for a benefit game. Now, there is a lot of international cricket happening and as a result domestic cricket is suffering in terms of traction.”

The international players are usually able to take out time for not more than a couple of games in the season. Rohit and Kohli are expected to play only two matches in the Vijay Hazare. The host association should be able to cash in when they play -- make it an event. The most basic requirement is to play at the right venue.

By not being able to play at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru lost an opportunity to have a Jaipur-type spectacle. Surely, the fans would have turned up to watch Kohli, just as they did in January when he played a Ranji game in Delhi.

The Mumbai Cricket Association also had lost an opportunity last season when they had all their current internationals in the Ranji game against Jammu & Kashmir. But, Prof Shetty observed, they chose to play that game at MCA’s Academy ground at Bandra Kurla Complex, instead of Wankhede.

“If matches are played at the BKC, what is the arrangement for the spectators? The Ranji match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir where the hosts played 5-6 current internationals (including Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal), would have been a houseful in normal circumstances but coming to BKC (Sharad Pawar MCA Academy ground), is not easy and food isn’t available either.”

The Vijay Hazare opening round is an example when the scheduling is right, the star players are available, there will be value in domestic cricket.

Vengsarkar also wants Duleep Trophy to be valued and emphasised on getting the scheduling right.

“They should make it mandatory to play in Duleep Trophy, that too in the month of September and October when there are no international matches and is an off season,” said the former chief selector.

Perhaps the BCCI should consider having a small window with no international cricket each season for the important domestic games. Making it happen will require a fair bit of work but do that and no one, neither the stars nor the fans, will have an excuse to miss the game.