Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'That is why CSK are not able to help their bowlers': Former India opener points out struggling IPL giants' flaw
cricket

'That is why CSK are not able to help their bowlers': Former India opener points out struggling IPL giants' flaw

Chennai Super Kings have got off to their worst-ever start to an IPL season yet after they sunk to a fourth-consecutive defeat this season. 
CSK have lost all four of their opening games(BCCI)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 07:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may lack a wicket-taking option in the powerplay overs but their top order batters' inability to stay in the middle for long periods is also hurting them this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has said. CSK sank to their fourth consecutive defeat when lost to SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets on Saturday.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the Orange Cap last season in which CSK stormed to their fourth consecutive title, has found the going difficult this year, He was looking good on Saturday when he fell for just 16 off 13 balls but that was by far his best score of the season, having fallen off his fourth ball in all three of CSK's previous matches. His opening partner Uthappa scored a half century against Lucknow Super Giants but he also has failed to stay in the middle for over 10 overs. 

ALSO READ: 'I've seen it with Tendulkar, Dravid, Dhoni': Sehwag offers crucial 'advice' to Jadeja amid CSK's disastrous start

“They miss a wicket-taker in the powerplay. Plus, Ruturaj and Uthappa not scoring. If one of your top four does not bat for 14 or 15 overs it's going to be very hard,” Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo. 

RELATED STORIES

Jaffer pointed out that Faf du Plessis used to stay in the middle all the time last season. The former South Africa captain is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season as their skipper. 

“Du Plessis did a wonderful job with Gaikwad because of which their three, four and five could bat freely and that is not happening this year. That is why they are not able to put up the total they want to put and help their bowling defend their total,” said Jaffer. 

CSK's next match is against a confident Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2022 chennai super kings
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP