'I've seen it with Tendulkar, Dravid, Dhoni': Sehwag offers crucial 'advice' to Jadeja amid CSK's disastrous start

The Chennai Super Kings faced a fourth-successive defeat in the 2022 Indian Premier League, as the Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed the Ravindra Jadeja-led side by 8 wickets in Mumbai. The defending champions began their campaign with a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, and faced further defeats to the Lucknow Super Giants and the Punjab Kings before succumbing to a one-sided defeat against Williamson's SRH. (Full IPL 2022 Coverage)

The side was restricted to 151/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first in the game, and the SRH cruised towards the target with 14 balls to spare.

Jadeja, pressured by the responsibility of succeeding the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni, hasn't been his usual self with his performances from both, bat and ball so far. With an added pressure of captaincy, it has been a dismal start for the all-rounder. However former Indian opener Virender Sehwag had an advice for the CSK star.

“My advice for Jadeja would be that these things will continue, don't pay heed to them. If you think about that, you won't be able to concentrate on the field because whenever you make a decision, you'll continuously think, 'What will they say? What will the fans think? What will the teammates think?' You won't be able to take the right decision through all that,” said Sehwag on Cricbuzz.

“Put your phone on Airplane Mode. No one gives newspapers during this Covid phase anyway, you can keep your TV off. So just stay in your room and enjoy. The more you'll read and watch these things, the worse your mind will get. Whenever you want to update your social media, put the phone out of the Airplane mode and do that then put it back.”

Further giving an example of his former teammates, Sehwag said that Jadeja should follow them and shun the outside noise.

“I have seen it with Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, and Yuvraj Singh - whenever they go through a tough phase, they don't look at their mobile phone, TV, or newspaper. I feel he should practice, play video games and have fun,” said the former India batter.