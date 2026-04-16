CSK dealt crushing injury setback as Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of IPL 2026 in huge blow

In another setback for Chennai Super Kings, fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2026 season owing to a quadriceps injury, which he incurred during the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, with Khaleel Ahmed during IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium (PTI)

The incident occurred in his final over of the match when Khaleel abruptly pulled out of his run-up before delivering the last ball, clutching his right leg in visible pain. He was soon forced to walk off the field.

“Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after sustaining a right quadricep injury in the game against KKR,” CSK confirmed on Thursday, wishing him a speedy recovery.

The left-arm pacer had been among CSK’s more consistent performers early in the season, featuring in all five matches and picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.67.

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While the franchise did not disclose the severity of the injury, a report by PTI stated that Khaleel is likely to be sidelined for close to three months. “It is a grade 2 tear and the rehab will take at least 10–12 weeks,” an IPL source said.

Khaleel, who has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is for India, last featured for the national team in July 2024.

The setback comes just as CSK began to regain momentum in IPL 2026. After losing their first three matches to languish at the bottom of the table, the five-time champions bounced back with consecutive wins at Chepauk to climb to eighth place.

Injuries have been a recurring concern for CSK this season. Ahead of the campaign, both MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis were sidelined with calf and side strain injuries respectively. While Brevis has since returned, Dhoni remains out with no confirmed timeline for his comeback.

CSK are also awaiting the arrival of Spencer Johnson, who was signed as a replacement for the injured Nathan Ellis. The Australian quick is recovering from a back injury and is expected to join the squad next week, having resumed bowling.

“I mean to have someone like him with his pace and great skills is important, but we’re not sure how much of a role he’ll play this year,” CSK bowling coach Eric Simons said. “But that’s fine, he’s a fantastic acquisition. He’s got some tremendous attributes.”