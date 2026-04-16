Rohit Sharma uncertainty leaves Mumbai Indians scrambling: Who will replace the former captain in PBKS clash?

Rohit Sharma suffered an injury during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last Sunday, retiring hurt on 19 off 13 at the Wankhede Stadium with what appeared to be a hamstring issue. While the team management is yet to provide a clear update, uncertainty continues to loom over his availability for the upcoming home game against Punjab Kings on Thursday, leaving Mumbai Indians with a major selection headache. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma getting treated from physio during the 2026 IPL cricket match between MI Vs RCB at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Rohit was seen at the Wankhede nets on Wednesday evening, going through light warm-up drills and jogging with a heavily strapped leg. However, his limited activity only fuelled speculation around his participation. “The medical team and coaching staff are assessing him, and we will get to know,” a team official was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India during the session.

That leaves Mumbai with a key question — who replaces Rohit if he misses out?

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Mumbai have two overseas batting options, but Will Jacks is yet to join the squad after seeking extended leave earlier in the season. The England all-rounder is currently en route to India and will not be available for Thursday’s game.

This leaves Quinton de Kock as the most viable replacement. The experienced opener could slot in at the top alongside Ryan Rickelton, offering a strong left-right combination. However, his inclusion would likely force Mumbai to rejig their overseas balance.

One possibility is benching Trent Boult, who has struggled for form this season, and replacing him with an Indian pacer such as Ashwani Kumar. Boult could still be utilised as an Impact Player if required.

Mumbai also have domestic options in Naman Dhir, who has shown promise against the new ball, and Vidarbha opener Danish Malewar.

Mumbai Indians’ likely XII vs Punjab Kings: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar.

Mumbai are currently placed ninth in the points table with one win in four matches, which came against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede in their season opener. They have since lost three in a row. PBKS, on the other hand, are in third place and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament thus far, with seven points.

Punjab hold a superior record against Mumbai with a 3-2 edge in their last five matches. However, at the Wankhede, the two are even at 5-5.