BCCI’s ‘conviction’ on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut opens Pandora’s box: ‘Questions could arise on Suryakumar’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is all but confirmed to make his India debut during the upcoming tour of Ireland, where the national side will play two T20Is. Impressed by his dominance against top-tier bowlers in IPL 2026 and amid growing calls to fast-track the 15-year-old, the selectors are “convinced” that he is ready for international cricket. However, an official confirmation on his debut could open a Pandora’s box for Indian cricket. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the warm up before the match (REUTERS)

According to a report by PTI, Sooryavanshi has been included in a 35-member list of T20 specialists shortlisted as probables for the Ireland tour in June-July. However, it remains unclear whether his much-anticipated debut will come in Ireland, on the subsequent tour of Zimbabwe, during the West Indies home series, or at the Asian Games in Japan in September.

“The selectors were asked by the BCCI logistics department to give at least 35 names whose Irish visa needed to be processed. Since the team’s first port of entry will be Ireland and not England, a UK visa won’t suffice. Everyone requires a separate Irish visa,” a BCCI source told PTI.

The report added that selectors could pick a 16- or 17-member squad instead of the standard 15 for the Ireland tour. While that may already be excessive for a two-match series, the bigger question is who makes way for Sooryavanshi in the T20I XI if he debuts.

India currently have three established opening options — Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan — all of whom featured in the T20 World Cup earlier this year and returned with strong performances, carrying that form into IPL 2026. Additionally, Yashasvi Jaiswal remains a fourth, albeit fringe, option, with 23 T20I appearances.

“The selection committee is convinced Vaibhav is ready, but then you are talking about Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. All three are half-centurions in the T20 World Cup final. If you take a fourth opener, then Yashasvi Jaiswal is also there,” the source said.

The source also raised a larger selection dilemma. If either Abhishek or Samson is dropped to accommodate Sooryavanshi, questions could arise over captain Suryakumar Yadav’s place in the line-up, given his recent struggles in the format.

Between the 2024 T20 World Cup and the end of 2025, Suryakumar averaged just 17.9 in 28 innings, with only two fifties. Although he briefly rediscovered form with scores of 82* and 57* against New Zealand and a match-saving 84* against the USA in India’s 2026 T20 World Cup opener, his returns dipped again, with just 264 runs at an average of 22 in his next 12 innings, including four matches in IPL 2026.

“Vaibhav is ready, but the selectors need to give very good reasons to drop Abhishek or Sanju. Because if you drop either one, the question arises — how is Surya keeping his place?” the source added.

So when will Sooryavanshi debut? The report suggested that the Asian Games could be the most suitable platform, as it overlaps with the West Indies home series, likely requiring India to field two separate T20 squads.

“It could be the UK tour or Zimbabwe. But the best platform could be the Asian Games or the West Indies home series, as these overlap, meaning two T20 squads. Vaibhav will play one of the two, if not earlier,” the source said.