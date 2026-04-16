CSK file complaint with BCCI, claim they were ‘insulted and undermined’ in RCB game at Chinnaswamy: ‘Unacceptable’

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings has lodged a complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after being allegedly “undermined and insulted” during their April 5 clash in IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced Chennai Super Kings on April 5 in Bengaluru, Karnataka(PTI)

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According to a report in The Indian Express, CSK took offence when the stadium DJ played the track ‘Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney’ during the match. The song, composed by musician Gana Appu, has gained popularity on social media, often being used in memes around South Indian stereotypes. CSK felt the timing and context of the track’s usage were inappropriate.

A top IPL official confirmed to the newspaper that the governing council “has received a complaint from CSK and is looking into it.”

The song had gone viral last year when Jitesh Sharma was seen singing it, following which he faced trolling from CSK fans. However, the Chennai franchise had stepped in at the time to ensure that no such remarks were directed at opposition players.

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{{^usCountry}} CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan also confirmed the development, adding that the complaint included concerns over certain comments allegedly made about Chennai players during the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan also confirmed the development, adding that the complaint included concerns over certain comments allegedly made about Chennai players during the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The DJs are usually there to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering that, we have written to the BCCI to look into it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The DJs are usually there to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering that, we have written to the BCCI to look into it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Viswanathan further stated that there had been no such incidents after the earlier episode involving Jitesh, until the April 5 game. “After that incident, there hadn’t been any repeat. The DJ isn’t supposed to make comments on opposition players. Moreover, we are fortunate to have a lovely fanbase that supports us in large numbers,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Viswanathan further stated that there had been no such incidents after the earlier episode involving Jitesh, until the April 5 game. “After that incident, there hadn’t been any repeat. The DJ isn’t supposed to make comments on opposition players. Moreover, we are fortunate to have a lovely fanbase that supports us in large numbers,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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It wasn’t just the song. CSK also took exception to some of the DJ’s remarks following dismissals of their players. While engaging the crowd is part of the DJ’s role, targeting opposition players did not sit well with the franchise. “They are not there to undermine rivals or insult them,” a CSK official said.

Chennai had lost that match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru. The five-time champions had begun the season with three consecutive defeats before bouncing back with two successive wins at home. They will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

RCB, meanwhile, are currently at the top of the table after defeating Lucknow Super Giants at home on Wednesday. They have four wins in five matches, with their only loss coming against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, who are placed second on net run rate.

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