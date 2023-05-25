'CSK have shown how to win big matches': Sourav Ganguly's rollicking statement on 'remarkable' MS Dhoni

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had nothing but praise for MS Dhoni after four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) produced a stunning comeback after a forgetful season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni's CSK capped off a disastrous season in 2022 where the Yellow Brigade finished ninth in the 10-team tournament. Showing their true colours in the 2023 season, Dhoni's CSK became the first side to enter the final of the IPL.

Sourav Ganguly had nothing but praise for MS Dhoni after CSK made it to their 10th final of IPL (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former champions secured the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table to seal their berth for the playoffs. With eight wins and five defeats, Chennai picked up 17 points in 14 games. Taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk, Dhoni's CSK outclassed Hardik Pandya and Co. by 15 runs to enter the summit clash of the cash-rich league.

ALSO READ: 'Down but not...': Gautam Gambhir drops blockbuster reaction after Rohit's MI knock LSG out of IPL 2023 in playoffs

Speaking to India Today amid the IPL 2023 playoffs, former India skipper Ganguly credited Dhoni for masterminding CSK's comeback in the ongoing season. "Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni have been fantastic. They have shown how to win big matches. Dhoni has been remarkable in his captaincy. He has shown how to win big matches," Ganguly said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Dhoni guided CSK to the final of the IPL 2023, Ganguly's Delhi Capitals (DC) recorded a disastrous season in the elite tournament. Under the leadership of David Warner, DC finished ninth in the 10-team tournament. The Rishabh Pant-less suffered nine defeats in 14 games this season.

Ganguly, who is the director of cricket operations for Delhi Capitals, also gave a special mention to the rising stars of IPL. "Rinku Singh has played well, Dhruv Jurel has played well and Yashasvi Jaiswal also did well. Jitesh ( Sharma) played well for Punjab Kings. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have played well. The IPL is a huge Tournament and they have done exceptionally well," Ganguly added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON