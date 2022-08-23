'Roaring comeback in Yellow loading': Suresh Raina's 'First love' post sends fans berserk with 'CSK' tweets - Watch

Suresh Raina has not been in action for a long time and on Tuesday when the former India batter dropped hints of making a return, it was obvious for fans to go gaga on social media.

The veteran cricketer shared a 26 seconds long clip on social media and wrote: “First love. Back on field.”

Fans were quick to react to the video, with many also hoping to see the CSK veteran back in the Yellow dugout. Here are a few reactions:

Raina has not been in action for a long time and also went unsold in the mega-auction of the Indian Premier League 2022. He, however, was part of the lucrative T20 league but as a commentator.

Apart from representing India in all the three formats, Raina has 205 IPL matches under his belt, a majority of it came with CSK. He is also among the top five run-getters in the competition.

Meanwhile, with the ILT20 and CSA league also starting and the IPL franchises also owning the teams in the leagues, it'll be interesting to see if Raina features in any of the two tournaments, which will be played next year.

