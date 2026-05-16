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CSK playoff equation gets tense as Michael Hussey delivers bold verdict after humiliating LSG defeat

After their defeat to LSG, CSK will be disappointed to have missed out on the perfect opportunity to climb to fourth spot.

Published on: May 16, 2026 04:00 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey is relishing the prospect that the franchise must treat every remaining game as a 'final' following their defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. Mitchell Marsh's brutal 38-ball 90 and Nicholas Pooran's four consecutive sixes in the 17th over were too much to handle for CSK as LSG won by seven wickets. CSK have 12 points from 12 games and can still reach 16 if they win their last two fixtures.

Chennai Super Kings lost to Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.(ANI Pic Service)

Then NRR will become the deciding factor, and they are likely to finish the league stage in an Eliminator berth, with a third- or fourth-placed finish. If they win only one of their remaining two games, the outcome depends on other results, as both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals can reach the 14-point mark.

Also Read: Mohsin Naqvi in India during IPL final; ICC's scheduled meeting leads to sensational claims

‘Every game is like a final’: Michael Hussey

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Hussey said, "Well, I mean, I actually love this time of the tournament because it's like every game is like a final, you know, and we're in that situation now."

"And that's why I think it's one of the best tournaments in the world, because at this stage of the tournament, you know, there's only two teams that are actually definitely out. Even even the teams that are below us are still a chance, you know, theoretically to make the final. So I think it's an awesome opportunity for everyone. But, yeah, that's the way we'll be looking at it," he added.

CSK will also be disappointed to have missed out on the perfect opportunity to climb to fourth spot, especially as they were up against a side that has been the poorest this season. LSG are already eliminated from the playoff race and is at the bottom of the standings.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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