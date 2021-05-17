CSK post video of Dhoni imitating Jadeja's celebration, all-rounder responds

The indefinite suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has meant a lot of Indian cricketers are getting to spend some quality time away from the game before they return to international duty for Team India. One of them is all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is enjoying his time with his horse and has also been quite active on social media.

On Monday, Chennai Super Kings shared a video of skipper MS Dhoni from one of the practice sessions during IPL 2021, where he can be seen imitating Jadeja's trademark sword celebration. Dhoni can be seen laughing while doing the same and had Robin Uthappa for company.

Jadeja responded to the post by suggesting Dhoni should try it with a bat.

The all-rounder is all set to make his return to the Indian Test team, after being named in the squad for the ICC World Test Championship Final and also for the five Test series against England.

Jadeja had missed the last Test in Australia and the home Test series against England due to a broken thumb.

He returned to action in the IPL where scored 131 runs in seven games at a strike rate of over 161 and also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.70.

CSK put their disappointing 2020 season behind and produced a great performance in 2021 with Jadeja being one of the stand-out players. They placed 2nd in the table when the tournament was postponed.