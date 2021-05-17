Told him such things don't happen: Tendulkar recalls hilarious first interaction with Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two names almost everyone in India knows, even if they are not cricket fans. The accomplishments and batting brilliance of the two have not only cemented their legacy but also taken Indian cricket to new heights.

When Tendulkar was nearing the end of his magnificent career, fans wondered how will Indian cricket cope without their talisman. But up stepped young Virat Kohli. The right-handed batsman has not only successfully carried on the legacy of the 'Master Blaster' but is even poised to break his records in international cricket.

However, there was a time when Kohli was pranked by his teammates when he was a youngster. In an earlier interview, Kohli had revealed that Yuvraj Singh, Munaf Patel, and Irfan Pathan had told him that young players at the start of their career had to touch Tendulkar's feet to seek his blessings.

Now, Tendulkar has recalled that moment on a Youtube shown called LegendsWithUnacademy. Here is what Tendulkar had to say about his first interaction with Kohli.

"I didn't know what was happening. I asked him 'what are you doing?'. Told him that there was no need for this and such things don't happen. Then he got up and we looked at those guys, they started laughing," Tendulkar recalled.

During the same show, Tendulkar talked about mental health and how he coped with anxiety during his career.

"Over period of time I realised that besides preparing physically for a game, you have to prepare yourself mentally also. In my mind the match started long before I entered the ground. The anxiety levels were very high," Tendulkar said in an interaction organised by Unacademy.

"I felt the anxiety for 10-12 years, had many sleepless nights before a game. Later on I started accepting that it was part of my preparation. The I made peace with times I was not able to sleep in the night. I would start doing something to keep my mind comfortable."