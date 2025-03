CSK schedule for IPL 2025: Full list of matches, opponents, venue, date and time for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings had one of the most dramatic exits in the history of Indian Premier League, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a do-or-die. Their elimination triggered a fan war like never before, with CSK and RCB fans sharing a lot of bad blood ever since. However, here we are once again for the 18th season of the IPL, where once more, hopes will be high from CSK, the five-time IPL champions, to add an unprecedented sixth title.

Ruturaj Gaikwad eyes his first IPL title as captain(Agencies)