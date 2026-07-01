CSK shut down Hardik Pandya trade rumours with blunt response after speculation explodes

Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday firmly denied reports linking the franchise with a blockbuster trade for Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, with CEO Kasi Viswanathan dismissing the speculation as premature and baseless.

India's Hardik Pandya in action (REUTERS)

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Hardik has been at the centre of intense trade speculation since the end of the IPL 2026 season, where the Mumbai Indians finished ninth in the table. This was the second time under his captaincy that Mumbai failed to make the playoffs, although they had finished third in 2025.

Earlier, a PTI report indicated that the Kolkata Knight Riders have shown great interest in acquiring the Indian all-rounder, having held multiple discussions with the Mumbai Indians management. The Rajasthan Royals also have an interest in Hardik, with the report indicating a swap with Yashasvi Jaiswal, though the chances of that trade look unlikely, given the 2008 champions' clear indication that they see Riyan Parag as a long-term captaincy candidate.

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However, on Wednesday, a fresh speculation emerged around Hardik, with CSK linked to a potential blockbuster trade deal for the IPL 2027 season, but the franchise denied it officially.

"We have not had any discussion. This will be done only after the season review, which will happen only after the MLC," Viswanathan told Hindustan Times Digital.

The Chennai-based franchise owns the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket, with several members of the management currently in the United States for the tournament.

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Mumbai Indians also struck a cautious tone, refusing to confirm or deny any trade discussions involving their captain.

"We have just begun our post-season review and will look into all aspects of the team," an MI spokesperson told RevSportz.

"As with any review of this nature, a range of options and ideas will be evaluated before any decisions are made with regard to players. Currently, we are not engaged in conversations with regard to player trades. The same is only possible once the review is complete."

Pandya's future has become a major talking point after another underwhelming IPL campaign for Mumbai Indians. Under his leadership, the five-time champions have reached the playoffs only once in three seasons, finishing ninth in IPL 2026 with just eight points from 14 matches.