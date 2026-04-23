CSK stand together in sorrow after Mukesh Choudhary’s mother passes away

Cricket is not just a game of numbers on the pitch, but a reflection of how the values displayed on it are carried beyond into the community. Much like the boundary ropes that secure the field, the game creates a close-knit community — one that stands together through ups and downs and fights to emerge stronger in times of need. Mukesh Choudhary of Chennai Super Kings (IPL)

Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, is renowned for its compassion towards its community and has often mirrored that unity on the field, which has contributed to its tremendous success over the years.

The franchise is currently going through a difficult phase as it once again came together in grief to mourn the passing of its pacer Mukesh Choudhary’s mother, Prem Devi, on Tuesday, April 21, extending heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time.

CSK expressed their solidarity with Mukesh in an official statement on X: “The CSK family mourns the passing of Mukesh Choudhary’s mother. We stand with Mukesh and his family, keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” the franchise said.

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Prem Devi, who had been Mukesh’s pillar throughout his cricketing journey from Rajasthan to CSK, had been battling illness for over a year and was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital. According to reports from Dainik Bhaskar, the left-arm seamer rushed to his hometown in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, after CSK’s last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the franchise’s permission. He performed the last rites alongside his elder brother, Dr. Rajesh Choudhary.

Mukesh was initially part of CSK’s net bowling setup before rising to prominence during his breakthrough 2022 season, where he picked up 16 wickets. Since then, injuries have hampered his progress. Despite limited appearances this season, he made an impact in the last match against SRH, claiming the crucial wickets of Travis Head and Ishan Kishan, finishing with figures of 2/21.

While his return to the CSK camp remains uncertain — likely ruling him out of the upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians — his commitment on the field remains unquestionable, even while dealing with personal hardships.

However, cricket can take a back seat at times like these, as the focus shifts to prayers and support for him and his family. That is the true beauty of the game — where fans, teams and players come together in solidarity, forming bonds that extend far beyond the field.