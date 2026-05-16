CSK think-tank faces question marks after ‘toothless’ bowling torn apart by Mitchell Marsh in star spinner's absence

Chennai Super Kings were in fantastic rhythm and in a good place to continue their charge towards the playoffs ahead of their visit to the Ekana Stadium, but a heavy loss at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants refreshed the weaknesses within the team at the worst moment possible for fans of the team in yellow. After being blown apart, questions were raised about what went wrong.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK saw their playoff run compromised by a disappointing loss at the hands of LSG.(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While fans and pundits scratch their heads, it was a simple enough diagnosis for former CSK batter Subramaniam Badrinath. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former IPL-winning CSK star pointed out that it was head-scratching decisions such as playing three left-armed seamers ahead of the consistency of Akeal Hosein that cost them.

"CSK's selections have been poor throughout the season. Akeal Hosein should have played this match. CSK have won 5 of the 6 matches he has played in,” he pointed out. “He did well even on a wicket like Wankhede. They should have played him instead of Gurjapneet (Singh).”

Hosein has been one of CSK’s stronger performers, bowling well through the tournament and at the heart of their resurgence this year. However, he was taken down by Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh earlier in the first of two matches between these teams this week, which might have urged the think-tank to look elsewhere on a pacer-friendly wicket.

LSG bowling looked ‘superior’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Badrinath argued that the fact CSK had plenty of pacers at their disposal already should have given them the license to look at a player who has been a key member of their winning run, given the point of difference he can provide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Badrinath argued that the fact CSK had plenty of pacers at their disposal already should have given them the license to look at a player who has been a key member of their winning run, given the point of difference he can provide. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "Though the track favored pacers, you should have played to your strength, which is spin. Akeal would have added the much-needed variety. The side boundaries were also big, which would have helped him," expressed Badrinath. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Though the track favored pacers, you should have played to your strength, which is spin. Akeal would have added the much-needed variety. The side boundaries were also big, which would have helped him," expressed Badrinath. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the end of the day, CSK did bat well thanks to Kartik Sharma playing a breakout knock and Shivam Dube flexing his muscles in the last over to set a target of 188. It never proved to be close to enough: Mitchell Marsh’s brutal 90 combined with Nicholas Pooran’s late fireworks saw the chase accomplished with plenty of time in hand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the end of the day, CSK did bat well thanks to Kartik Sharma playing a breakout knock and Shivam Dube flexing his muscles in the last over to set a target of 188. It never proved to be close to enough: Mitchell Marsh’s brutal 90 combined with Nicholas Pooran’s late fireworks saw the chase accomplished with plenty of time in hand. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

More than the batting, it was a ‘toothless’ bowling unit that cost CSK as they failed to contain the power of Marsh on what was a decent wicket for fast bowlers.

"LSG looked like the superior bowling lineup, clearly on this track. MI helped CSK by beating PBKS, but CSK couldn't help themselves,” said Badrinath. “CSK bowlers looked toothless as Mitchell Marsh smashed them. CSK were outplayed, especially in the bowling department.”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON