CSK vs DC: Full list of records & milestones MS Dhoni can reach this season

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be on a mission to redeem himself when he leads his beloved Chennai Super Kings out in their IPL 2021 tournament opener against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Dhoni endured his worst season in 2020 as he could muster only 200 runs from 14 matches, without a single half century to his name, something that had never happened in an IPL season. The direct impact was on the fortunes of his team who failed to make it to the play-offs for the first time.

One of the biggest reasons behind Dhoni's lack of runs and form was lack of competitive cricket. The former India captain played in the IPL in September and October last year after a gap of more than a year since playing his last match in India colours, which was the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final.

Many believed he was eyeing a comeback for the 2020 T20 World Cup but the pandemic put paid to those hopes and Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

He is back leading CSK but match practice is something which he still doesn't have. It will be interesting to see how he fares this season and whether it will be his last season as a cricketer or not.

Here is a look at his career IPL stats, his big achievements and all the milestones that he may reach during the upcoming season.

MS Dhoni - IPL stats and T20 season stats

MS Dhoni has played in 204 IPL matches which is the most matches by a player.

Dhoni has smashed 209 sixes in IPL so far, most by an IND batsman and 3rd overall in IPL.

Dhoni led CSK for 85 consecutive matches from 6 April 2013 to 14 April 2019 which is 2nd most consecutive matches by a captain for a team in T20s after G Gambhir -107 matches.

Dhoni needs two more dismissals to complete 150 wicketkeeping dismissals in IPL, he will be the 1st WK to do so.

179 runs: If MS Dhoni scores 179 runs in the upcoming season he will complete 7000 T20 runs.

14: with 14 more sixes MS Dhoni will complete 200 sixes playing for CSK in IPL.

MS Dhoni has got most sixes in death overs (17-20) in IPL – 141.