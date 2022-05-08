CSK vs DC Live Score IPL 2022: Delhi fret over Shaw's availability as Rishabh Pant's men take on MS Dhoni's Chennai

IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs DC Match Today: The DC will be aiming to continue on their winning momentum when the side faces MS Dhoni's CSK in IPL 2022 on Sunday. However, earlier in the day, it was reported that a net bowler from Delhi Capitals has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the entire squad into isolation. The match, although, is expected to take place as per the schedule. DC remained in the fray for playoff qualification with a dominant 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game, while Chennai Super Kings had endured a narrow defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Capitals are currently fifth in the IPL 2022 table, while Dhoni's CSK are ninth.