CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL Final: Rain unlikely to play spoilsport as Dhoni's Chennai face Hardik and Co. in reserve day

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL Final: With rain playing spoilsport on Sunday, the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans got shifted to its reserve day (Monday), at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was totally chaotic on Sunday as the rain lasted for almost four hours and such was the situation that even the groundsmen couldn't prepare the pitch for even a five-over clash. In what will be a heavyweight clash for the title between CSK and GT, the weather forecast is positive for the match. According to Accuweather, it will remain sunny in the morning, with few clouds in the sky as the day proceeds. It could become more cloudy before the match (5-6 PM), but it will improve in the evening and by 7 PM, the clouds are expected to clear up. There is no rain expected during the match. GT finished on top of the league table with 20 points in 14 matches, and CSK were second with 17 in 14 fixtures. During the playoffs, both sides faced each other in Qualifier 1, where CSK romped to a 15-run win to enter the final. Then Gujarat got another shot, and defeated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, to seal the second final berth. Both sides will be looking to clinch the trophy and hopefully rain doesn't create anymore issues.