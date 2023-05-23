CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: All eyes on Shubman Gill as MS Dhoni's Super Kings host Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1
- CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow all the latest updates and scores from the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Qualifier 1 encounter at Chepauk.
IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Live Score: Master tactician MS Dhoni has his task cut out for tonight as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to welcome defending champions Gujrat Titans (GT) for the first time at the iconic Chepauk Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With Hardik Pandya's GT resuming their epic rivalry with the Yellow Brigade, a battle of wits looms large at the famous MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The winner of the 'first versus second' encounter in the Qualifier 1 will become the first finalist of this season's IPL. While CSK are set to bank on veterans Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali in the absence of superstar Ben Stokes, Pandya's GT side is expected to cash in on the Impact Player Rule in the blockbuster encounter. With Dhoni's CSK in way of the Titans' second IPL crown, can Pandya and Co. extend their unbeaten run against Chennai in Thala's den?
Tue, 23 May 2023 02:45 PM
IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Live updates, CSK vs GT: A quick look at the squads!
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan.
Tue, 23 May 2023 02:40 PM
CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Live updates: CSK's road to the playoffs
MS Dhoni's CSK capped off a disastrous campaign in IPL 2022. Bouncing back in style next season, Dhoni's Yellow Brigade has made it to the playoffs of the IPL 2023 by finishing second on the points table. Before entering the playoffs for the record 12th time, CSK played 14 games in the league phase. The Chennai-based franchise recorded 8 wins under Dhoni's watch. The former champions suffered 5 defeats in the league phase of the IPL 2023. CSK picked up 17 points to secure the second spot in the IPL standings this season.
Tue, 23 May 2023 02:27 PM
IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, CSK vs GT Live Score: Can Super Kings stop GT juggernaut?
Four-time winners CSK are the most consistent side when it comes to contesting the IPL playoffs. Under the leadership of Thala Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings are eyeing their 10th final. Dhoni and Co. last lifted the famous trophy in the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league.
Tue, 23 May 2023 02:21 PM
Hello and welcome!
For the first in the history of IPL, four-time winners Chennai Super Kings led by legendary MS Dhoni and defending champions Gujarat Titans captained by Hardik Pandya will lock horns in the playoff stage at Chennai’s Chepauk on Tuesday.