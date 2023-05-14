CSK vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: KKR beat CSK by 6 wickets to remain alive in play-offs race
CSK vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders (147/4) beat Chennai Super Kings (144/6) by 6 wickets in Chennai
IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR Highlights: Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh dished out another impressive show with the bat as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to remain alive in the IPL 2023 play-offs race. Both the batters slammed fifties each as KKR chased down the 145-run target with 9 balls to spare. Rinku was dismissed for 54(43) after a direct-hit by Moeen Ali, while Rana returned unbeaten on 57 off 44 balls. The pair added 99 runs for the fourth wicket after early blows by Deepak Chahar had reduced KKR to 33/3 in 4.3 overs. The seamer got rid of Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 1(4), Venkatesh Iyer for 9(4) and Jason Roy for 12(15) in his three overs. Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine helped KKR restrict CSK at 144/6 in 20 overs after opting to bat. Both the spinners picked two wickets each, with Narine conceding only 15 runs in his four overs. Their efforts helped KKR reduce CSK to 72/5 in 11 overs, before Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube added 68 runs for the sixth wicket. Dube returned unbeaten on 48 off 34 balls. Catch the Highlights of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders:
Sun, 14 May 2023 11:09 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR beat CSK by six wickets
Nitish Rana finishes the contest with a boundary as KKR complete the 145-run chase in 18.3 overs and win the contest by six wickets. Rana returns unbeaten on 57(44) and the outcome also keep them mathematically alive in the play-offs race.
Sun, 14 May 2023 11:05 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rinku falls for 54
A direct-hit by Moeen Ali brings an end to Rinku Singh's stay in the middle. He falls for 54(43).
Pathirana then deviates from his line and bowls a wide, which ends up at the boundary ropes. Five runs added in the scoreboard as the required runs drop to 8.
Nine runs come off the over as KKR reach 141/4 in 18 overs.
Sun, 14 May 2023 10:59 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana slams 50
Nitish Rana scores fifty in 38 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders 132/3 in 17 overs. They need 13 runs in 18 balls.
Sun, 14 May 2023 10:55 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR inch close to win
Matheesha Pathirana is back into the attack and he does a decent job but oversteps in the final ball of the over. The freehit is hit for a boundary by Rinku Singh as KKR reach 126/3 in 16 overs. KKR now require 19 runs in 24 balls
Meanwhile, Rinku Singh scores fifty in 39 balls.
Sun, 14 May 2023 10:46 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rana hits consecutive 4s
Maheesh Theekshana is back into the attack and he is welcomed with consecutive boundaries by Nitish Rana. The KKR skipper then completes a double and then passes the strike to Rinku Singh in the fourth ball.
12 runs come off the over as KKR reach 117/3 in 15 overs. They now need 28 runs in 30 balls.
Sun, 14 May 2023 10:43 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh hits a SIX
Rinku Singh hits Jadeja for another maximum as KKR breach the 100-run mark. KKR: 105/3 (14 overs)
Sun, 14 May 2023 10:39 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana gets going
Moeen Ali comes to bowl his final over and he is hit for consecutive fours by KKR skipper Nitish Rana.
12 runs come off the over as KKR reach 96/3 in 13 overs. They need 49 runs in 42 balls.
Sun, 14 May 2023 10:36 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rinku hits a SIX
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack and he is hit for a flat six by Rinku Singh as he pitches it full and straight. Nine runs come off the over as KKR reach 84/3 in 12 overs. The pair of Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana also bring up the 50-run stand.
Sun, 14 May 2023 10:33 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR reach 75/3 in 11 overs
Moeen Ali comes to bowl his third over and he is welcomed with a reverse sweep by Nitish Rana, which results in a four.
Rana is then dropped by Pathirana in the next ball, who covers a lot of ground and gets his hands on the ball but fails to hold on to it.
Eight runs come off the over as KKR reach 75/3 in 11 overs.
Sun, 14 May 2023 10:29 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Halfway stage
Matheesha Pathirana is introduced in the attack and he starts with a five-run over. KKR reach 67/3 at the halfway stage and they now require 78 runs in 60 balls.
Sun, 14 May 2023 10:21 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rinku hits two 4s
Rinku Singh gets two boundaries against Moeen Ali as nine runs come in the ninth over. The first boundary is driven through extra cover, while the second comes behind the stumps as Rinku tries to cut a short delivery by Moeen. KKR: 62/3 (9 overs)
Sun, 14 May 2023 10:19 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Boundaries dry up
Maheesh Theekshana is introduced in the attack and he concedes four singles in his first over. KKR: 53/3 (8 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Moeen Ali is introduced in the attack
Moeen Ali is introduced in the attack and he starts with a three-run over. KKR: 49/3 (7 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rinku finishes powerplay with a SIX
Tushar Deshpande continues from his end and he is hit for a maximum by Rinku Singh in the final ball of the powerplay. Eight runs come in the over as KKR reach 46/3 in 6 overs.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Chahar is on fire
Deepak Chahar continues from his end and he gets rid of Jason Roy in his third over. Bowls a slower delivery, yorker length pitched far from the offstump and he gets an edge, which is caught by Pathirana at short third. He falls for 12(15).
Rinku Singh joins his skipper in the middle and he opens his account with a boundary. Meanwhile, Chahar had started the over with a six against Nitish Rana. KKR: 38/3 (5 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Another tidy over
Another tidy over by Tushar Deshpande as four runs come in his second over. KKR: 26/2 (4 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Chahar strikes
Venkatesh Iyer hits Deepak Chahar for a couple of boundaries before he is caught at short third by Ravindra Jadeja for 9(4).
Nitish Rana joins the chase. KKR: 22/2 (3 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Roy hits a 4
Jason Roy hits Tushar Deshpande for a boundary. Seven runs come off his over as KKR reach 11/1 in 2 overs.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Perfect start for CSK
A perfect start for CSK as Rahmanullah Gurbaz falls for 1(4). He plays an upper cut against Chahar but is caught brilliantly by Tushar Deshpande at the third man region. KKR: 4/1 (1 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: The chase begins
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jason Roy walk out in the middle to start the 145 chase. Deepak Chahar leads the attack for CSK.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: CSK post 144/6 in 20 overs
Vaibhav Arora bowls a brilliant final over, which results in five runs in the first three balls before Jadeja is caught by Varun Chakravarthy. He falls for 20(24).
Dhoni walks in to play the remaining two balls. The pressure is on the bowler as he bowls a wide and then bowls a no-ball. The pacer then cleans up Dhoni in the freehit ball and he then wraps the over with a double.
9 runs come in the final over as CSK post 144/6 in 20 overs.
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Good bowling by Thakur
Shardul Thakur comes to the penultimate over and he does a decent job. He starts with a dot, following which Jadeja and Dube combine to get three singles.
Thakur then bowls a slower bouncer, which is ruled wide by the umpire.
The fifth ball is a dot and Dube finishes the over with a single. CSK: 135/5 (19 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Jadeja, Dube revive CSK's innings
Shivam Dube hits Varun Chakaravarthy for a SIX. He along with Jadeja also stitch the 50-run stand for the sixth wicket. CSK: 130/5 (18 overs)
-
Sun, 14 May 2023 09:00 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Jadeja, Dube hit a SIX each
Expensive over by Suyash Sharma as Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube combine to hit the spinner for a SIX each.
There was also a caught-behind appeal against Jadeja, following which KKR opted for DRS. UltraEdge confirms there was no edge there. CSK: 115/5 (17 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Dube hits a four
Shardul Thakur bowls a back of a length delivery and Dube guides it past the short fine-leg fielder for a boundary. Good start to the over but Thakur makes a good comeback and gives three singles in the remaining five balls. CSK: 99/5 (16 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Five overs to go
Suyash Sharma keeps it tight from his end as his over results in four singles.
Varun Chakravarthy then comes to bowl the next over and the pair of Jadeja and Shivam Dube happily rotate the strike. Five runs come in his over as CSK reach 92/5 in 15 overs.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Dube hits a SIX
Suyash Sharma bowls it quick, outside off against Shivam Dube, who blasts it over extra cover for a maximum.
Nine runs come off Suyash's over.
Narine then bowls his final over, which results in just two singles. CSK: 83-5 (13 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Narine joins the party
After two tidy overs Sunil Narine now joins the party as he cleans up Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali in the same over. Rayudu falls for 4(7), while Ali departed for 1(2). CSK: 72/5 (11 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Thakur piles more miseries on CSK
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack and piles more miseries on CSK. He bangs it slightly short, tempting Devon Conway to attempt a pull, which he does. However, it takes a leading edge, which is collected by Rinku Singh near the square leg fence. He falls for 30(28)
Shivam Dube is the new batter in. CSK: 66/3 (9.3 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Another tidy over by Narine
Another tidy over by Sunil Narine as four runs come off it. Ambati Rayudu is the new batter in. CSK: 65/2 (9 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Chakravarthy has the final laugh
Varun Chakravarthy comes to bowl his second over and he almost gets the wicket of Devon Conway, who is saved by DRS. The ball is pitch full and Conway tries to play it across the line but makes no connection and the ball hits his pads. After a brief discussion between Conway and Rahane, the batter called for a review and TV replay confirms that the ball was missing the stumps.
The spinner, however, has the final laugh as Rahane steps down against him and goes for the aerial route. However, his shot goes straight into Jason Roy's pockets at long-off. He departs for 16(11). CSK: 61/2 (8 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Good start by Narine
Sunil Narine comes into the attack and he starts with a tidy over, which results in five singles. CSK: 57/1 (7 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: End of powerplay
A good finish to the powerplay by Vaibhav Arora as four runs come in the sixth over. CSK: 52/1 (6 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Good batting by Ajinkya Rahane
Smart batting by Ajinkya Rahane, who uses the pace of Harshit Rana to get a boundary. Plays it with soft hands and guides the ball wide off the third-man fielder for four runs.
He then wraps the over with a maximum. The bowler pitches it slightly full, almost good length, and Rahane pounces on it and lofts it towards long-on for a SIX. CSK: 48/1 (5 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway keeps going
Conway drives another full delivery by Chakravarthy for a boundary as 12 runs and a wicket come off the over. CSK: 37/1 (4 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Chakravarthy strikes
Varun Chakravarthy is introduced in the attack and he is welcomed by Ruturaj Gaikwad with a boundary. The spinner bowls it full and it is swept by Gaikwad for a boundary towards the square leg region. He then completes a double before getting out in the third ball. Gets a leading edge, which is caught by Vaibhav Arora at short third. He departs for 17(13). CSK: 31/1 (3.3 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL: Brilliant effort by Rinku but not successful
A brilliant effort by Rinku Singh at the mid-wicket region as he dives and tries to stop a nicely timed flick by Conway from reaching the fence. He saves the ball but his leg touches the boundary rope in the process.
Eight runs come off the over as CSK reach 25/0 in 3 overs.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway hits a 4
A back of a length delivery by Harshit Rana but at the leg stump line and it is guided towards backward square leg for a boundary by Devon Conway.
Eight runs come off the over. CSK: 17/0 (2 overs)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Nicely driven by Gaikwad
Full and wide by Vaibhav Arora and it allows Ruturaj Gaikwad to open his arms. He perfectly times his drive as the ball races towards the covers boundary for four runs.
Nine runs come off the first over. CSK: 9/0 (1 over)
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Here we go!
The opening pair of Chennai Super Kings – Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway – kick-off the proceedings.
Vaibhav Arora leads the attack for KKR.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact substitutes
Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: CSK win toss
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL: Pitch report by Manjrekar and Hayden
"61 meters square boundary on one side, 70 on the other, and 77 down the ground. (Pitch) Really really dry. Lack of grass. (Ball is) Going to hold up in this wicket.
When you think back to the last innings here - Moeen Ali ripping a couple past the left-hander's bat. Going to be a lot of spin. Got to bat first, no doubt about it. Par score about 160-165."
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: A look at KKR spinners
If we look at KKR's spin options, Sunil Narine has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane four times and has conceded just one four against MS Dhoni in 73 balls.
Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed Dhoni thrice in the 15 balls he has bowled to the CSK captain.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Ben Stokes is fit
As per reports, Ben Stokes has regained complete fitness but his participation in the contest remains uncertain as CSK should opt for Moeen Ali in spin friendly conditions.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar's resurrection
Deepak Chahar didn't have the best of start to IPL 2023 and was also sidelined for a few matches due to a hamstring injury.
However, he has re-discovered his PowerPlay wicket-taking exploits, having struck twice in each of the last two games.
In fact he boasts of a good record against KKR skipper Nitish Rana, who he has dismissed while conceding at less than a run a ball.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Head to head
If we look at the head to head record, CSK have been the superior side and have defeated KKR on 18 occasions. KKR have won the the contest nine times.
Meanwhile, the Super Kings have won five of their last seven matches against KKR.
The last time the two sides met, which was at the Eden Gardens, CSK had piled 235 on the board – the second-highest total (so far) in this season.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL: ‘CSK had Bravo, now they have Pathirana’
"Every team looks for a bowler whom they can bank upon in the death overs. MI had Malinga, they have Bumrah. KKR had Sunil Narine during two IPL seasons when they lifted the trophy. CSK had Bravo and now they have Pathirana. He's a perfect replacement, plus he has genuine pace." - Irfan Pathan on Star Sports' Cricket Live
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Pathirana has been a sensation
Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been enjoying sensational form, especially in the death overs.
Bowling at an economy of 7.81, the CSK pacer has so far scalped 13 wickets from eight encounters.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Dube the enforcer
Shivam Dube has played the role of an enforcer and has done his job perfectly on a slow pitch. Batting at a strike-rate of 159.89, Dube has accumulated 315 runs from 10 innings, which include three half-centuries.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR fancy their chances
KKR, on the other hand, will also fancy their chances given the assistance the Chepauk track provides to spinners. KKR have Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma, and Sunil Narine in their ranks, the trio can prove to be a major threat for CSK batters.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: A look at CSK's bowling strength
CSK bowlers too have done a fair job, especially Matheesha Pathirana.
Tushar Deshpande, who has been a bit expensive, has also been among the wickets.
Meanwhile, their spinners – Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana – have also been effective in putting the squeeze on opposition batters.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: CSK's batting strength
If we look at CSK's batting unit, their openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have provided the team with good start and it has allowed Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube to carry on the momentum without any pressure in the middle overs.
Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni have done a decent job towards the end, especially the CSK skipper.
Even a couple of sixes from Dhoni's bat are enough to send the Chepauk crowd into a tizzy and he did that in the previous match against Delhi Capitals, which proved vital.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: How the equation stands
MS Dhoni's CSK head into the encounter on the back of consecutive wins and will look to make it three against KKR to strengthen their playoffs hope.
KKR, on the other hand, need to win both their remaining matches and hope other results go as per their requirements.
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Probable XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande
Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Umesh Yadav
-
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, which will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match starts at 7:30 pm and the toss for the same will take place at 7:00. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match!