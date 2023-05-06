CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni and Chennai looking to get back to winning ways

IPL 2023 CSK vs MI Live Score: Their confidence low after earning just a point from the last three games, Chennai Super Kings will look to get their campaign back on track when they host a resurgent Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday. The four-time champions will, however, be wary of MI, which has a superior record at M A Chidambaram stadium here and has claimed victories in the last two matches. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Super Kings lost the two matches they played against five-time champions MI in 2019 and will be playing their arch-rivals at home after nearly four years. CSK head into Saturday's game on the back of a rained off fixture (vs LSG) and two losses.