CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Score: MS Dhoni's Chennai face off against Virat Kohli's undefeated-Bangalore
IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB Live Score: The stage is set for an epic clash as Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni face off against the undefeated army of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams are at the top of their games at the moment, and tonight's contest will be the real battle of will and determination. Kohli's RCB will look to cement their top spot with another win in the bag. Dhoni's army will be eager to climb up the ranks and defeated the undefeated.
APR 25, 2021 01:44 PM IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score
Head-To-Head Total matches: 26
CSK won: 16
RCB won: 9
APR 25, 2021 01:36 PM IST
CSK vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad
Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel.
APR 25, 2021 01:35 PM IST
CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings squad
MS Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore
APR 25, 2021 10:40 AM IST
IhPL 2021, CSK vs RCB - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli -- AB De Villiers vs Deepak Chahar -- Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja -- Devdutt Padikkal vs Shardul Thakur -- these are only some of the delicious battles that will be on the plate today. Excited, much? Stay tuned for the live action!
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has remarked that all-rounder Moeen Ali cannot be a regular member of England's T20I squad in his opinion.
Shardul Thakur received valuable advice from India great Sachin Tendulkar during a Ranji Trophy campaign.
Kane Williamson returned to the side and it improved the middle-order of SRH. So will SRH make changes to their winning side from PBKS.
CSK vs RCB Live online Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 16 Online: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.