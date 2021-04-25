IND USA
IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score
IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score(IPL)
Live

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Score: MS Dhoni's Chennai face off against Virat Kohli's undefeated-Bangalore

CSK vs RCB match Live Score, IPL 2021 19th Match Live Updates: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings face their toughest test against Virat Kohli's undefeated-Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League 2021 match in Mumbai. Follow live score and updates of IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB.
hindustantimes.com
APR 25, 2021 01:45 PM IST

IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB Live Score: The stage is set for an epic clash as Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni face off against the undefeated army of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams are at the top of their games at the moment, and tonight's contest will be the real battle of will and determination. Kohli's RCB will look to cement their top spot with another win in the bag. Dhoni's army will be eager to climb up the ranks and defeated the undefeated.


Follow live score and updates of IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB:

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 25, 2021 01:44 PM IST

    CSK vs RCB Live Score

    Head-To-Head Total matches: 26

    CSK won: 16

    RCB won: 9

  • APR 25, 2021 01:36 PM IST

    CSK vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

    Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel.

  • APR 25, 2021 01:35 PM IST

    CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings squad

    MS Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore

  • APR 25, 2021 10:40 AM IST

    IhPL 2021, CSK vs RCB - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli -- AB De Villiers vs Deepak Chahar -- Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja -- Devdutt Padikkal vs Shardul Thakur -- these are only some of the delicious battles that will be on the plate today. Excited, much? Stay tuned for the live action!

ipl 2021 ipl chennai super kings royal challenger bangalore
