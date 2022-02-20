'CSK will make a bid. No one will expect us': RCB reveal how they planned Faf du Plessis' IPL Auction bid - Watch video

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured the services of former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last week. The RCB bought Faf for INR 7 crore in the auction, beating his former franchise Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals for his signature. CSK made the highest bid of INR 3.2 crore before leaving the pursuit to bring back one of their star players over the years, as RCB and DC had an intense bidding war for Faf.

A week after the auction, the official social media profile of the Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a video of their mock auction for the South African. The franchise's director of cricket Mike Hesson insisted that Faf has all the qualities RCB need in a “leader.”

“With the options we have in our current squad and the uncertainty surrounding those, and the options we have at the auction, where we think we can gain a real advantage is with Faf du Plessis who is highly experienced. He has captained South Africa for long, won the IPL many times and is a very consistent performer in terms of how he operates. He's a strong character and highly respected. These are a lot of attributes you want in a leader,” said Hesson.

Watch:

The former New Zealand coach further insisted that no franchise will “expect” the RCB to go for Faf.

“It's pretty clear that CSK will likely try and get him back, as they do with all their players. He's also in the marquee group; for us to have some structure going forward, we need to allocate some budget to get that. We would want to go through teams who might look at him. CSK will obviously make a bid, no one will expect us in terms of who we are likely to go for,” said Hesson.

RCB bought Faf du Plessis and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga on Day 1 of the auction. Incidentally, both were the franchise's top priority.

“We see his (Faf's) role along with Hasaranga as two most important overseas roles to get on the first day. There are a number of different permutations and combinations to get to this point and I'm sure there will continue to be some. But the primary role is to start and fine-tune how we have to go about achieving that. The priority on Day 1 is to get Hasaranga and Faf,” Hesson said in the video.