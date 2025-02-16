CT: Jadeja, Axar and spin all-rounders giving India and others the edge

MUMBAI: The ICC Champions Trophy starting on Wednesday promises to shine the spotlight on spin-bowling all-rounders as teams with multi-dimensional players will have the most flexibility. Spin-bowling allrounders Axar Patel (L) and Ravindra Jadeja, celebrating a wicket during the recent ODI series against England, will be key to India’s Champions Trophy campaign. (AFP)

Batting deep is the new trend. India skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir advocate packing the side with bowlers who can contribute with the bat too. While quite a few exciting all-rounders will be seen in action, India, who will play only in Dubai, have three quality options in Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

Left-armers Jadeja and Axar are likely to be part of the eleven while off-spinner Washington fits in depending on the opposition’s batting line-up. India’s is a spin-heavy squad with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy too available.

“Jadeja and Axar, obviously it’s great to have all-rounders. That adds depth to the batting, plus you know sure-shot in a one-dayer they can give you 20 overs. The experience they have is fabulous,” former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said in an interaction.

Usually used in more of a defensive role in the middle-overs, there’s more riding on the two players at this event. The team can rely on the two to attack and take wickets in the middle-overs and be as effective as Kuldeep and Chakravarthy. “These are also your attacking options with the experience they have. Adaptability is the key. You know when to attack, when not to. They have played enough cricket. All four (including Kuldeep and Chakravarthy) are going to be attacking options.”

Compared to the 2023 ODI World Cup played in India, it will be similar conditions, but the gameplan will be different. Two years ago for Rohit, it was mainly about targeting the opposition with pace. This time he will be looking to attack with spin.

The change in tactics is born out of necessity. Out of India’s three best bowlers in the 2023 World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah (back injury) and Mohammed Siraj (dropped) are absent while Mohammed Shami, the top wicket-taker in the World Cup, is back after a long injury lay-off and hence his performances can’t be taken for granted.

An example of the difference Jadeja and Axar can make was seen in the 3-0 ODI series sweep over England at home in the build-up.

Jadeja was the stand-out performer with the ball, running through the line-up in both the games he played, taking three wickets each in the first two ODIs. The highlight was his delivery to trap Joe Root leg before in the first game at Nagpur. Root, an accomplished player of spin, was nailed with an armer that hurried on to trap him in line with the leg-stump. A few days ago, R Ashwin, while hailing the achievements of his former India spin partner, pointed out Root’s dismissal. “He dismissed Root. Jadeja goes always under the radar. He is a “Jackpot Jango”. He is +10 in the field, also bowls well and bats in pressure situations. We don’t give Jadeja enough credit,” Ashwin said on his Asg Ki Baat YouTube show.

Jadeja will not be short of inspiration as the first CT game will be his 200th ODI. In 199 matches, he has 226 wickets with nine fifers (avg 35.38, S/R 43.65, ER 4.86).

“If the spin department is doing well, it’s good for the team. In the middle overs with five fielders inside, if you are taking wickets, stopping the run flow and are not giving easy boundaries. If fast bowlers and spinners are bowling as a unit, it’s good for the team. We’re doing well collectively in every game,” Jadeja told the media during the England series.

Axar adds depth

Axar too is a key player. Apart from his bowling, he made a difference with the bat when promoted to No.5 in the first two games (52, 41*). There is a debate whether No.5 is a bit high for Axar as he bats ahead of KL Rahul, but Gambhir says it provides batting depth.

“If Axar is batting at five, it only lengthens the batting, with KL at six, Hardik (Pandya) at seven, and Jaddu (Jadeja) at eight. Jaddu is a world-class batter. If you can bat till No.8 it’s a luxury, plus we have six quality bowling options. We just wanted a left-hander in the middle to break the top five right-handers,” Gambhir said after the England series.

Others in focus

Afghanistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand too have spin-bowling all-rounders with skills that will suit the conditions and lend flexibility to their sides.

Bangladesh’s list of spin bowling allrounders is led by 27-year-old Mehidy Hasan Miraz (off-spinner). Besides, they have Rishad Hossain (leg break-googly) and Nasum Ahmed (left-arm spin).

New Zealand spinners are handy batters. Skipper Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips served a timely reminder in the ODI tri-series in Pakistan. Santner and Bracewell starred in the final by dismissing Pakistan for 242. Pakistan are have Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah, but lack proven performers in the role. Afghanistan have a rich variety of slow bowlers who can bat, led by Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. Young left-arm Nangeyalia Kharote can also bat.

Australia, England and South Africa will mainly depend on specialist batters who can bowl a few overs of spin.